A decade of confidence: Franke enhances the warranty on its chic coloured kitchen sinks

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Matte Black is the ideal colour choice for a sleek contemporary look. Pictured here is the Fragranite Maris MRG 110-52 undermount sink, paired with an Active Plus 2.0 tap, both from Franke.

The kitchen is the heart of the home ― and Franke believes the sink is the heart of the kitchen.

Built on over 110 years of expertise, Franke is a trusted brand worldwide. Its coloured sinks are designed to stand out, adding contrast and character to any space. Made from innovative materials like Fraganite and Tectonite, they’re also as durable as they are beautiful. So much so that Franke has enhanced its warranty period on all its coloured sinks from five years to 10 years, covering all manufacturing defects.

It’s not a granite sink. It’s a Fragranite sink

Available in Matte Black, Stone Grey and Polar White, Franke Fragranite sinks not only look chic, but they’re practical and functional. This makes them a fantastic addition to busy family kitchens.

Franke Fragranite Maris MRG610-72 inset sink in Polar White. (Franke)

Pioneered by Franke, Fragranite is a unique material made from a mix of granite and resin with a subtle sheen that’s warm to the touch. Super strong, it’s resistant to burns, dents, chips and stains. It’s also finely textured and non-porous, ensuring high hygiene standards.

Tectonite’s wow-factor

Franke’s Tectonite is a carbon fibre polyester-based material that’s heat- and scratch-resistant.

Tough enough to withstand the knocks of everyday life, with stylish good looks that add a wow-factor to any space, Tectonite sinks are proof you can design without compromise.

Available in Carbon Black and Urban Grey, they’re a popular and versatile choice for your kitchen.

A decade of confidence, born from generations of trust

When you choose a Franke coloured sink, you choose lasting beauty, trusted performance ― and thanks to the brand’s enhanced 10-year warranty, peace of mind. With regular cleaning and care, you can be confident that a Fragranite or Tectonite sink is built to last.

Why compromise?

Visit the Franke website to explore the brand’s product range.

This article was sponsored by Franke.