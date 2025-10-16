SPOTLIGHT | Temptation, transformation, drama and laughter, all in this week’s fare

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Spotlight is our bite-size entertainment snapshot featuring new releases in South Africa, exclusive film trailers and more. New episodes come out every Thursday on Sunday Times Lifestyle, Sowetan Entertainment and YouTube, plus you can follow Spotlight on Facebook.

This week’s Spotlight episode dives into temptation and transformation with a new cinema release, a closer look at the new TV channel Bravo and the Riky Rick Foundation’s Words that Heal initiative.

Timed perfectly in preparation for Halloween, what begins as a glossy makeover spirals into a nightmare of control, obsession and a terrifying price in the quest for perfection in Shell.

Directed by multi-skilled Max Minghella (Teen Spirit) and featuring bold performances in a character study from Elisabeth Moss and Kate Hudson, this horror uncovers a monstrous truth beneath a seemingly flawless surface. Now on at cinemas.

If drama, laughter and top-tier reality TV are high on your radar, then look no further. Home to The Real Housewives of London, Married to Medicine and season 2 of Dating#NoFilter: South Africa, DStv’s new channel Bravo (124) is dangerously addictive and unapologetic. Spotlight attended the bold and glamorous launch featuring some of South Africa’s finest, including Nadia Nakai, Robby Collins, and an interview with Jason Goliath about what to expect.

Words that Heal is a powerful movement dedicated to carrying the late artist Riky Rick’s message of hope by amplifying voices for mental health through his foundation and was in the spotlight this week at Sandton City. Paying tribute to acclaimed hip-hop artist Riky Rick, a collaboration with South African visual artist Samurai Farai and voice note messages of encouragement from South Africans was transformed into Song of Hope. Exclusive limited-edition art with purpose merchandise, designed by high-profile, influential Farai, is available at an experiential pop-up shop to fund free youth therapy sessions and bring focused awareness to mental health. Don’t miss this inspired segment in this week’s show.

