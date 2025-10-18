Martin Scorsese: Destined to be a legend

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

It seems a missed trick that director Rebecca Miller’s new three-part docuseries about the life, times and extraordinary creative energy of the great American director doesn’t include a clip of the all-time classic Scorsese tribute, Martin Scorsese, a 1992 song by avant-garde rock band King Missile.

To quote a typical selection of its short, sharp, loud, angry lyrics: “He makes the best f***ing films / If I ever meet him/ I’m gonna grab his f***in’ neck / And just shake him / And say thank you, thank you for makin’ / Such excellent f***in’ movies.”

In a five-decade career in which he’s continually pushed the boundaries of the popular film medium, Scorsese has developed a legion of fans whose devotion to his genius is equalled only by the 82-year-old director’s own devotion — in his particular angsty, tortured way — to the Catholicism that once attracted him to enter a seminary and pursue the priesthood.

The broad outlines of Scorsese’s origin story have been repeated often, and Miller, making intelligent use of Scorsese’s archive of personal footage and photographs, does a swift and solid job of presenting them here. Born in 1942 to Italian American, garment district worker parents — Charles and Catherine — in Flushing Meadows, Queens, Scorsese’s family moved to the Manhattan neighbourhood of Little Italy which would become a rich source of material for the films that would make his reputation. Asthmatic and confined for much of his childhood to his room, Scorsese was enraptured by the magic of the movies both in cinemas — one of the few places it was safe for him to venture — and on television where his family would gather weekly to watch post-war neorealist dramas from Italy.

Archival photo of Helen Morris, Martin Scorsese and Francesca (Supplied by Apple )

His brief flirtation with the priesthood ended in failure and so Scorsese entered art school where it was soon evident that he was destined to great things in film.

Martin Scorsese in "gangs of New York" (Brigitte Lacombe)

Miller — whose husband Daniel Day-Lewis was Oscar nominated for his portrayal of Bill the Butcher in Scorsese’s sprawling period epic, 2002’s Gangs of New York, and who features as one of many A-list stars interviewed for the film — is good at getting Scorsese to be loose, open and wise-cracking in his interviews.

His most iconic collaborators; Robert De Niro, Joe Pesci and Leonardo DiCaprio are all generously on hand to offer their insights from decades of working with “Marty,” as are several of his 1970s American New Wave contemporaries like Steven Spielberg, Brian De Palma and George Lucas.

Scorsese is frank about the depression and drug use that put him in hospital with a heart attack at the end of the 1970s, and his ex-wives and children offer their perspectives on the difficulties of dealing with him at home during this off-the-rails period. There’s also moving footage of Scorsese at home with his current wife — Helen Morris, a publisher he married in 1999. She’s suffered from Parkinson’s disease for much of their relationship.

Archival photo of Martin Scorsese (Supplied by Apple )

But it’s Scorsese’s films and his legendary love, knowledge and passion for cinema from all eras, countries and genres that offers the real centre of Miller’s series. Even the films that didn’t quite work or make their mark at the box office have something memorable in their approach and execution, reminding you that Scorsese was destined for the path he eventually followed, which allowed him to make (to return to King Missile), “the best f***in’ films / I’ve ever seen in my life!” And judging by the energy and verve with which he goes about his daily work, there’s no stopping the little man just yet.

For every long gestating passion project he’s managed to bring to screen, there are a dozen others still in one stage of development or another, waiting to make it before time runs out. He’s not a perfect man and, by his own admission, he’s not always the perfect executioner of his ideas, but Scorsese is always learning new tricks and keeping his longest collaborator, the legendary editor Thelma Schoonmaker, on her toes.

Rebecca Miller and Martin Scorsese in "Mr. Scorsese (Supplied by Apple TV)

Though his status within the pantheon of American cinema of the last half century is secured, Miller’s retelling of the legend reminds us that for the majority of his career, Scorsese has had to battle and hustle to make his films more constantly than most of his celebrated peers. Now things may be getting a little bit easier, but the question remains as to how much Scorsese can cram into his final act.

For now, there are plenty of classics we’re reminded of here to eagerly rewatch with new insight and knowledge that only adds to their appreciation.