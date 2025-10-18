PARTING SHOT | Framing Cape Town

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Every sea-facing city worth its salt has a great promenade — a stretch of horizon where the sea air rinses off the day’s existential grime and the people, newly polished, come out to promenade themselves. Sea Point is Cape Town’s democratic catwalk: a kilometre-long confessional of joggers, pensioners, influencers, Labradors and all other breeds. It’s where the Atlantic meets the people, and, thanks to Orms, it’s also an open-air gallery.

Monotone prints supplied by Orms Cape Town School of Photography (Supplied by Orms Cape Town School of Photography)

The Orms x Canon Chasing Contrast competition is back — and in its sixth incarnation. It’s a photography competition, but it’s also a civic love letter. It invites South Africans to train their lenses on what we easily miss: the beauty of the everyday, the contradictions of our light, the poetry of our pavements. The theme this year is black and white — photography stripped back to its bones — no colour, no filters, no tricks. Just light, texture, shadow and the perfect moment.

Black and white photography is the grammar school of image-making— disciplined, exacting, difficult. It’s what Henri Cartier-Bresson called “the decisive moment,” — a guy on a skateboard, a crash of a wave, the textured facade of a building. Orms’ marketing manager Alex Ressel says: “It’s about finding the magic in the everyday.” Which sounds simple until you try to find magic at 4pm on the Sea Point Promenade between the ice-cream vendor, the guy landing his paraglider and a man doing burpees.

Canon’s Roger Machin adds that the aim is to see the world “from a fresh perspective.” In an age where everyone with a phone can be Richard Avedon, that’s a brave ask. That’s the charm of this exhibition — it isn’t curated for the insider. It’s democracy in pixels. Twenty photographers, professional and amateur, will have their work displayed along the promenade for a year — right there, in the salt and the wind, under the indifferent gaze of seagulls and weekend joggers.

Orms began in 1996 in Mike Ormrod’s garage — that great South African birthplace of ingenuity, sandwiched between the braai and the camping gear. From those humble beginnings it’s become a pillar of the local creative industry, a respite for anyone attempting to turn a fleeting moment into permanent art.

It’s optimism through the click of a button and a blink of the eye. It suggests that beauty isn’t in the exotic or the rare — it’s in the shape of a shadow, the crease of a smile, the mess of a city.

Polish your lens, charge your battery, find some inspirational contrast — and share your vision with Cape Town.

Chasing Contrast celebrates South Africa’s cities, heritage, landscapes and everyday beauty in monochrome. No colour, no distractions, just light, texture and emotions. From sweeping natural scenes to the details of urban life, the competition will depict how South Africans capture the essence of their country in black and white. The top 20 images will be displayed as an outdoor exhibition along the Sea Point Promenade, and the exhibition will remain on display for a year.

The competition is only available to South African residents who may enter five images at a time, as many times as they like.

To enter the competition which runs until October 29, click here for more information.