What’s on October 20-26

Maya Rudolph returns as Molly Wells in season three of Apple TV+'s hit comedy “Loot”

If you have 1 hour

Loot Season 3 — Apple TV+

Maya Rudolph returns as a wealthy socialite divorcee trying to do the right thing in the third season of Alan Yang and Matt Hubbard’s breezy comic satire of the world of real housewives.

If you have 100 minutes

The Twits — Netflix

Johnny Vegas, Margo Martindale and Emilia Clarke provide the voices for this animated film inspired by the book by Roald Dahl about the “nastiest, smelliest, meanest people in the world”, Mr and Mrs Twit and the townspeople determined to take them down once and for all.

If you have 100 minutes

No Accident — Showmax

Director Kristi Jacobson’s Emmy-nominated documentary from 2023 feels even more relevant in its investigation of the Charlottesville tragedy of 2017 and the two lawyers who fought the Trump administration to seek justice for the victims of white supremacist hate crime.

If you have 6 hours

The Diplomat Season 3 — Netflix

The life of Keri Russell’s US ambassador to the UK, Kate Wyler, isn’t getting any easier as Season 3 begins. With Allison Janney’s Grace Penn graduating from vice president to president of the US and Kate’s always unreliable husband Hal (Rufus Sewell) in the wings to stir the pot, expect plenty of the twists and turns that made the show a solid hit for Netflix.

If you have 7 hours

Murdaugh: Death in the Family — Disney+

The true crime case of the double murder that brought down South Carolina’s wealthy Murdaugh family gets a dramatic adaptation treatment starring Patricia Arquette and Jason Clarke.