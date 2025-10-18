YOUR WEEKLY STARS October 20-26

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

LIBRA

(Sep 23 — Oct 22)

You’re articulate, desirable and extremely patient. And if you’re listening very carefully, you’ll even tune into some ancestral wisdom floating by on Tuesday’s Libra new moon. In short, this is one of your better weeks. Start with a list of desires and set about attracting them into your space. The gods are with you, the planets are on your side, and the world’s fortunes are standing to attention, awaiting instructions. Enjoy.

SCORPIO

(Oct 23 — Nov 21)

Your health is almost back on track and you’re feeling fabulous. So what do you want to do with all this new energy? Tuesday’s new moon will direct you. There’s plenty of work if that’s your thing. There are deals and interesting ways of making money. And by Wednesday, love will be waiting for you to make your selection. Be kind though. Rejection never feels good. Choose your moments with care.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov 22 — Dec 21)

You’re at your articulate best, able to talk anyone into anything. Tuesday’s new moon brings fantastic love energy, with the rest of the week bringing opportunities to add to your bank balance. Avoid that mad urge to stock up on garbage though. This money is for saving. Meanwhile, look out for interesting career opportunities and, if you’re signing contracts, do it next week. One teeny warning sign: watch your temper. Count to 10 before you yell.

CAPRICORN

(Dec 22 — Jan 19)

Since you’d rather handle everything yourself than ask for help — you can always do that. This week, however, sends opportunities to develop social skills and team spirit. Instead of demanding perfection, try working with what you have. Your creative energies are pumping, with Tuesday’s new moon showing new ways out of old dramas. Are you willing to change? If yes, open the door to fabulous opportunities. If no, expect the same as before.

AQUARIUS

(Jan 20 — Feb 18)

Your planet is on strike, taking your confidence with it. Might as well get used to working with this energy. It’ll be with you until December. The plan is to look elsewhere for reinforcements. Love, for a start, is fun and buoyant, reminding you how irresistible you are. For the rest, try meditation or affirmations. You need to inform yourself hourly that you’re fabulous, no matter what the skies are doing. It’ll be great practice.

PISCES

(Feb 19 — Mar 20)

Watch the budget. That carelessness of yours can clobber you occasionally. So keep the sane button switched on and make sure you have all the facts before risking any real money. Also keep an eye on the moral issues. An offer that seems too good to be true might need more exploration. You know how honest you are at heart. Sleepless nights over dodgy moves are the last thing you need. Let Tuesday’s new moon guide you to a different place.

ARIES

(Mar 21 — Apr 19)

The love planets are hovering, demanding perfection. Disappointment is the obvious result. The alternative is to use Tuesday’s fabulous new moon to become more desirable yourself. Get to the gym, have a massage and change your hair. In fact, do anything that makes you feel delicious. After that, accept every invitation, no matter how peculiar. Meanwhile, the career totters on, asking you, yet again, to rethink your choices. No hurry on this one.

TAURUS

(Apr 20 — May 20)

The complications mount as the planets pull you in a 100 directions — especially after Friday. The plan is to teach you about surrender. Start with your living space, tossing out anything you no longer need. There’s too much clutter and you’re halting the energy flow. Meanwhile, look out for interesting deals and career shifts. Love is a minor disaster — so damage control is the best you can hope for. Let Tuesday’s new moon help you focus on what’s working.

GEMINI

(May 21 — Jun 20)

Still wondering where your next job is coming from? There’s a new moon on Tuesday, sending opportunities and excitement. Send the CVs and make the calls. Then carry on with your life. Patience is your lesson. Along with the discovery that you are not, amazingly, in sole control of the planet. That aside, a fabulous job awaits, as long as you’re able to stretch your limits. Use the time beforehand to make friends with the family — no matter how annoying they’ve been.

CANCER

(Jun 21 — July 22)

Tuesday’s adventurous new moon sets you off on a wild ride. Any stupid plans will be mercilessly shot down as you’re directed down a different path. Financial strategies and career options will be the first to shift as the planet of abundance pushes you forward. After that, you’ll start to re-evaluate yourself and your values. Early nights and handfuls of vitamins are a must. This is a week to change your life — for the better.

LEO

(Jul 23 — Aug 22)

Make different plans during Tuesday’s exciting new moon. You need a different energy to bring back your spark. Some of your friendships need work, so prepare for a few honest conversations. Meanwhile, have another look at all those money issues you’ve been ignoring. Nothing goes away by itself. Besides, you’re doing a lot better than you think. All you need is a little organisation. And just because you hate admin, doesn’t mean you’re being let off. No-one is.

VIRGO

(Aug 23 — Sep 22)

This is a really interesting time for you. During Tuesday’s new moon, you’ll be feeling the surge of something new and delicious entering your space. If not, take some vitamins and start again. Remember to be grateful for whatever comes. Gratitude is the best way to increase the goodies. Meanwhile, with all the planets gathering round with offerings, you’re only required to take your pick. But that does mean getting off your butt.

Your Chart

Thabo Matsweki, July 16 1977, Krugersdorp, 5.45am

Sun sign: Cancer

Moon sign: Cancer

Rising sign: Cancer

What a soft, sensitive guy you are. You have wonderfully caring gifts and might consider a career in nursing or one of the healing professions. The downside of your energy is that you’re inclined to feel like a victim and give your power away to others. Soon you’ll have the chance to take charge of your life. Firstly, though, it’s important for you to examine your beliefs and find your own truth. Next year is a triumphant one for you — in which you’ll find your niche and explore your talents. For now, though, you need to take what you can get. Job opportunities will come up in February — possibly even before if you make yourself known. Your relationships, on the other hand, will need serious work if you’re hoping to maintain them. This is your chance to decide what you really want — and get it. Waiting for your life to walk in the front door is a long and tedious process. Do whatever it takes to send your energy out. Accept every invitation and get out of the house whenever you can. Best of luck.

Want your chart read?

E-mail Linda Shaw on asklindashaw@mweb.co.za