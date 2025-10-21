Virginia Giuffre memoir goes on sale, heaping fresh scrutiny on Prince Andrew

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Copies of "Nobody's Girl: A Memoir of Surviving Abuse and Fighting for Justice", the posthumously published memoir by Virginia Giuffre, a prominent accuser of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, displayed at a Foyles bookshop in London on October 21 2025.

A posthumous memoir by Virginia Giuffre, who accused Britain’s Prince Andrew of sexually abusing her as a teenager, went on sale in London on Tuesday, days after the disgraced prince gave up his Duke of York title.

Much of the contents of the book were reported before its release, triggering renewed scrutiny on Andrew, King Charles’ brother, whose conduct and connections with the late US sex offender Jeffrey Epstein have long been criticised.

Andrew, 65, has always denied Giuffre’s account.

He quit all royal duties in 2019 and was stripped of his military links and royal patronages in 2022 during legal action by Giuffre in the US.

That year he settled a lawsuit brought by Giuffre, who died by suicide in April, which accused him of sexually abusing her when she was a teenager.

Giuffre’s book Nobody’s Girl contains fresh allegations against Andrew. She wrote that she feared she might “die a sex slave” under Epstein’s control and described three alleged sexual encounters with Andrew in London, New York and on the late financier’s private island.

The memoir also alleges Andrew correctly guessed Giuffre’s age, 17, when they first met.

In Friday’s statement Andrew said he would voluntarily give up his titles while repeating that he vigorously denied accusations against him.

The Scottish National Party has called for further action and is seeking a parliamentary debate demanding the government introduce a law to formally strip Andrew of his titles.

The government has said it believes the prince took the right course of action by giving up his titles.

Reuters