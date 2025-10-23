5 minutes with actress Luyanda Zuma

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

2025 has proved to be a big year for actress Luyanda Zuma. The Pietermaritzburg-born star is turning heads as Captain Mo in Mzansi Magic’s slick new drama series Levels, where she helps track down a missing billion rand that sets off a storm of secrets, danger and powerplays.

Zuma is also set to take on one of South Africa’s biggest stages as a Miss South Africa finalist. We caught up with her to talk about how she balances lights, cameras and crowns as a rising talent.

Congratulations on making it into the Miss SA top 10 again. How does it feel to be back on that stage after your 2022 journey?

Thank you so much. It feels both humbling and empowering to be back on this stage. In 2022, Miss South Africa was a dream come true for the little girl in me but coming back now it is about purpose. My first journey taught me resilience, self-awareness and the importance of using my voice with intention.

This year, I return with a deeper understanding of who I am and a mission that is bigger than myself to complete the circle of empowerment and ensure no young person is left behind. For me, being back is not just about competing, but about continuing the work I’ve already started, with greater clarity and impact.

You’re not only making waves in pageantry but also in acting. Tell us about your new role as Captain Mo in Levels. Who is she, and what drew you to this character?

Captain Mo is a firm, strong-willed woman with a pure heart for empowerment, both for herself and for other women in a male-dominated space.

What drew me to her is that, despite her strength, she also shows vulnerability when she falls in love with an individual who ultimately turns her world upside down.

I was inspired by how layered she is — a woman of power and purpose, but also human enough to experience love, conflict, and challenge. Playing her has allowed me to explore themes of resilience, empowerment, and identity, which are values I hold close in my own life.

Levels is filled with intrigue and danger. Without giving too much away, what can viewers expect from Captain Mo’s storyline?

Viewers can expect a rollercoaster, with moments of deep confusion, raw emotion, and even heartbreak. Her journey is filled with twists and turns that test her strength, her values, and her relationships, leading up to what may be the ultimate betrayal.

Budding actress Luyanda Zuma joins the cast of 'Shaka iLembe'. (Aart Verrips)

You’ve starred in Shaka iLembe and now headline Levels. How do you prepare yourself to take on such different roles, from historical drama to modern thriller?

For me, preparation begins with respect for the story. With a historical drama like Shaka iLembe, it was about immersing myself in the culture, traditions, and history to bring authenticity to the role. With Levels, as a modern thriller, my preparation shifted to understanding the psychology of my character, her fears, strengths and vulnerabilities, so that I could ground her in truth.

The process is different for each project, but what remains the same is my commitment to fully embodying the character and honouring the story I am entrusted to tell.

Many fans admire how you juggle your studies, acting and now Miss SA. What keeps you grounded in the middle of it all?

It’s remembering my “why”. Everything I do, whether it’s my studies, acting or Miss South Africa, is rooted in purpose.

I also draw strength from my family and the values I was taught growing up in Pietermaritzburg, especially by my grandmother. She reminded me that no matter how big the stage, I must always stay humble, prayerful and true to myself. That balance between ambition and grounding is what allows me to keep moving forward without losing who I am.

Looking ahead, what’s next for you – both in your acting career and in the pageant world?

In my acting career, I hope to secure international film opportunities and eventually branch into producing my own films, with the aim of creating employment and opportunities for young people.

In pageantry, my main focus is Miss South Africa, not just as a competition, but as a platform to be of service to my country. This will be the only pageant I pursue, unless my role as Miss South Africa requires me to represent South Africa internationally, in which case I would proudly champion my country on the global stage.