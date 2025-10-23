Five things to know about Kanye West’s tour to South Africa

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

After much fanfare and confusion, it seems that American rap icon Kanye West is truly headed down to South Africa as part of a once-off tour. Performing on top of an illuminated half-dome at the heart of Ellis Park, Ye returns to South Africa for a one-night-only show that fuses music and art in what is set to be an unforgettable live experience.

THE HOLD UP

Fans were left scratching their heads when Kanye himself announced his return to South Africa on his social media platforms. The only official word came from Samuel Monyake, CEO of Monyake Group, in a TshisaLIVE exclusive.

Monyake said that it was Kanye’s extensive catalogue and inspirational work that propelled the decision to bring him back to Mzansi’s shores. In response to concern reactions, he said: “Everything is in place as far as production is concerned. We are excited to bring you the global superstar.”

ONE NIGHT ONLY

Ye, as he is now affectionately known, is set to make his long-awaited return to South Africa one for the books. Last appearing in the country in 2013, this performance will take place on December 13 as a one-night-only live performance at Ellis Park Stadium in Johannesburg.

THE TEAM APPROVES

Following the worldwide buzz around the announcement, his tour production heads made a recent visit to Johannesburg to approve of the concept behind the performance.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Key factors of his live music have embraced avante garde stage architecture and experimental lighting that accompany his music. Kanye is set to perform on stages at the centre of Ellis Park, where a massive half-dome will be constructed. This will also feature a towering sculpture of light that will glow against the Johannesburg skyline.

WHAT IT WILL LOOK LIKE

Ye will perform on top of the dome, while spider-cams (like the above-field cameras used in sports events) will capture every move on the stage. As night falls, the dome will come alive, transforming the stadium into a vast, breathing work of art that blurs the boundaries between concert and installation.