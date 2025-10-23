SPOTLIGHT | The horror of ‘Shelby Oaks’, Bruce Springsteen’s ‘Nebraska’ ghosts, and a 270° cinematic format on offer this week

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Spotlight delves into dark secrets of a haunting mystery horror at cinemas, the biopic of Bruce Springsteen's Nebraska era and a new 270° cinematic format from Nu Metro Gateway.

Spooky season is in full swing leading up to Halloween in the terrifying psychological horror Shelby Oaks. Following leads to uncover her sister’s disappearance post a ghost-hunting group’s collapse, Mia (Camille Sullivan) realises a demon from their childhood might not be imaginary. Also starring Brendan Sexton III, Keith David and Sarah Durn, this movie — at cinemas — will haunt you long after the credits roll.

Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere is based on the extraordinary life of the legendary pioneer of heartland rock; the biopic focuses on The Boss’ life on the cusp of superstardom in the early 1980s. New Jersey rocker Springsteen struggles to reconcile the pressures of success with the ghosts of his past during the recording of the Nebraska album. Scott Cooper directs Jeremy Allen White in a jaw-dropping portrayal capturing his loneliness, creative fire and raw honesty that defined Springsteen’s sound. At cinemas and IMAX.

A new era of movie magic has arrived with the unveiling of South Africa’s first ScreenX. It’s a 270° cinematic format wrapping the audience in visuals on three walls, providing the ultimate cinema experience. Together with all the additional comforts known and expected from Nu Metro, such as a VIP Premiere experience, plush recliners, gourmet menus and more, Nu Metro Gateway’s revamped cinema is now the ultimate way to enjoy the latest releases. Make sure you don’t miss out!

