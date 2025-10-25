In therapy with Langa Mavuso

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

My therapist will meet the plumper version of me when we convene again — it’s been over a year since our last session. I’m not sure whether that’s the result of avoidance or bad time management, but I’ve always been bad at this type of self-care.

Joburg singer, songwriter and performer Langa Mavuso is much better than me in this regard.

We had to reschedule our sit-down interview because the time I’d proposed clashed with his therapy session. Like the adult he is (unlike the rest of us), he attended the session and only then was ready to talk about his new album. And it was fitting that he postponed our interview in preference of his appointment — his 13-track new project is titled Therapy: The Other Side. Mavuso was part of the star-studded lineup of performers who performed at the Miss South Africa 2025 pageant held at SunBet Arena in Pretoria last night. The lineup consisted of Bucie, Makhadzi, lordkez, Karen Zoid, Ciza, Demi Lee Moore, Xolly Mncwango and more.

In typical Mavuso fashion, his new work leans heavily on his personal experiences of navigating love, grief and recovery.

In some ways this project is an insider’s glimpse into Mavuso’s healing process. But therapy is a start — both the real-life sessions and his artistic foil are cogs in the ever-churning machine that powers the R&B star.

“I’m still working through a lot of things,” confesses the singer-songwriter who burst into the South African musical scene in 2017. “I’m not where I want to be yet. It’s been a process of trying to become the best version of myself. Aren’t we all just works in progress?”

Langa Mavuso (Supplied)

I agree, we probably mostly are. But while some people make these kinds of sentiments lightly, the consistency with which Mavuso has worn his heart on his sleeve endears him to his audience.

This sophomore project follows on from his debut offering, the self-titled Langa, released in September 2020. But the presentation of this, his latest LP, suggests a deeper desire, “I want my work to be listened to with intent.”

“My music is the one place I try to have as few boundaries as possible. Sometimes it’s very honest and frank, and sometimes people find it difficult to understand what I’m saying.”

I laugh when he tells me that fans often request his popular recordings like Sunday Blues and Mvula at weddings — these tracks respectively refer to break-ups and letting go.

His soothing vocals make it a pleasure to hear his songs, but does his audience really listen to him? “I asked myself what kind of way I could present my messages to my audience so that the songs could be unpacked, but not in some cheesy way?”

The R&B Urban Music Awards winner recently collaborated with long-time partners, the beer brand Stella Artois, for a one-night only dramatisation of his new project, which was held at The Market Theatre on the John Kani stage.

“Because the process of therapy helped me write the music — I wanted people to have a front-row seat to the processes that went on in my mind. I wanted to share what it was like to be in therapy.”

Sonically, the album plunges the listener headfirst into Mavuso’s world. The instrumentation in the opening track Ghost sets the scene as the singer croons about the ways in which he feels he’s sacrificed himself to be of service to another.

My music is the one place I try to have as few boundaries as possible. Sometimes it’s very honest and frank, and sometimes people find it difficult to understand what I’m saying. — Langa Mavuso

He shows his vulnerabilities as the album continues, engaging with hard truths, as uncomfortable as they might be. “This album has been about finding a kind freedom in truth,” he says. “It was a slow process because I needed to prepare my wounds, which was part of the therapeutic journey.”

Once the wounds started to heal there was room for newness, which is always a great pleasure. He was able to translate this sonically through unexpected collaborations.

Something new in Mavuso’s creative process was working with songwriters. Ngiyazifela on the new album was written by Samthing Soweto along with producer Lunatic. It’s a breath of fresh air with Nkosazana Daughter, who features on the track, proving the ideal complement to Mavuso.

“I started to explore more upbeat tunes that still have heart, but not the usual soulfulness of the music I usually create.”

Ballads like Godspel and Forrest will appeal to quintessential Mavuso fans, but the breadth and depth of his musicality can be experienced in all its glory on Mama. “Each song captures the emotional season I found myself in. I tried to paint a picture of each moment in that soundscape. I love songs that make you feel something.”

And you will feel through his music.

Therapy: The Other Side is a compelling opportunity to lower your guard, acknowledge your pain and immerse yourself in the healing.

Therapy’s sonic prowess is a testament to a developing musician whose craftsmanship is sharpened by a bold, shameless yet exposed take on life, both on stage and off. “I wanted to make hopeful filled with a sense of healing and to drive a message of love and goodness,” he says.

After interviewing Mavuso, I hope my therapist recognises me. I’ll be sure to arrive playing Therapy: The Other Side on my headphones.

Stream the project on our choice of platform, but not at the expense of your therapy session. Mavuso would approve.