South Africa is deserving of its Art Deco place in history and the world

From Miami’s Ocean Drive to Durban’s South Beach, Art Deco design lovers worldwide are connecting skylines and shorelines, curves, colours, and cultures to celebrate the international hybrid design style known as ‘Art Deco’. In fact, the 17th World Congress on Art Deco, which was held in Paris this year, ended yesterday.

South Africans are likely to have encountered Art Deco design through Agatha Christie novels or on TV via the stylish Art Deco detective Hercule Poirot or the celebrated American literary classic The Great Gatsby — considered the blueprint for the opulent lifestyle of the jazz age — published the same year Art Deco was presented by the French in 1925.

Art Deco’s sleek stylised forms, lavish use of patterns, colours and materials was a “total style” that crossed many disciplines — including architecture, interiors, fashion and accessories.

The art deco inspired Central Fire Station in Springs (Petra Mason)

The design movement appropriated motifs from across Africa, the Middle East, Orient and Meso-America. Common elements include futuristic streamlining, verticality (think skyscrapers) and liberal use of ornamentation in the form of bold geometric shapes and patterns; zig zags, chevrons, sunbursts and stylised natural motifs. Bold, vibrant colours were favoured by architects, as was the use of precious metals; stone, chrome, and ebony.

Les Palmiers, 2021, (Courtesy of Phillips)

“Works in the art moderne, or Art Deco, style were a pitch perfect blend of modernism and innovation executed with the highest level of craftsmanship and materials. Even though it was an expansive style that incorporated historical European and non-Western elements, Art Deco was also so perfectly distilled, it is instantly recognisable. No wonder we remain enamoured with works made during this golden age,” says Patricia Mears, deputy director of the New York Museum Fashion Institute of Technology (aka The Museum at FIT).

Beaded evening chemise with shaded "fountain" design in white, pink and orange bugle beads on gold chiffon; curved "drops" outlined with silver spangles and beads; tabbed hem with black bead edge; rhinestone bands at V-neck and armholes (Supplied by FIT)

Fashion design typical of the art deco age by Paul Pouiret on show at FIT (Eileen Costa)

“Art Deco is almost entirely devoid of a social or moral agenda; it is only style. It embraces the eclectic and the ornamental; there are colours, different materials and lustrous surfaces,” says author and Art Deco enthusiast Barbara Adair. “Art Deco is consumerism, luxury, excitement and glamour.”

Adair lives in Killarney, Johannesburg in Art Deco-style Daventry Court, built in 1934 and considered one of the two best examples in the area, including Gleneagles, circa 1937. Both boast heritage pedigree blue plaques.

Art Deco architecture in Joburg

“What’s now called Art Deco architecture arrived late in South Africa, only after 1930. A massive building boom followed a sharp increase in gold exports after the gold standard was abandoned in the early 1930s,” says Johannesburg heritage luminary Brett McDougall, who is the co-author of RSA 365, a survey of South African architecture.

A church in Rosebank, Johannesburg, typical of the art deco style (Supplied by Petra Mas)

“For Joburg, the surge in construction would be the biggest in its history, and nine decades later building stock in the city centre is still predominantly Art Deco in character.”

McDougall selects downtown Joburg’s best:

Anstey’s (1935) and Manners Mansions (1937)

“Anstey’s Building and Manners Mansions, which face each other across Joubert Street at the intersection of Rahima Moosa Street, form one of Joburg’s most arresting streetscapes. They were both designed by the pre-eminent Johannesburg practice of Emley & Williamson.

The Anstey’s ziggurat consists of two wings of apartments set at right-angles to each other, built on top of a four-storey rounded podium designed to house the prestigious Norman Anstey & Company department store. Cylindrically glazed windows, at the point at which the two apartment wings meet, rise dramatically to its apex, where a flagpole, substantial enough to anchor a Zeppelin, juts into the sky.

Manners Mansions mirrors Anstey’s setbacks, but where Anstey’s is angular Manners is Mendelsohnian in its curviness, and rises to a height of 14 storeys (three less than Anstey’s) in a series of sensuous setbacks, crowned with a floating oval pavilion, pierced by a flagpole on the roof.

The language of the two buildings reflects Joburg’s international outlook at the time, informed by what was happening in Europe, and inspired by the US, particularly New York (the buildings’ setbacks are not the outcome of Joburg’s building regulations, but rather inspired by the forms that were produced by building regulations instituted in New York).”

Normandie Court (1934)

“The architectural practice of Grinker & Skelly designed Normandie Court [96 Kerk Street, inner city] evoking the eponymous French ocean liner in the building’s streamlined design, porthole windows, ships’ railings on the balconies, and angled shopfronts. The triangular atrium, punctuated by porthole windows, is quite unlike anything else in architecture before or since.”

Astor Mansions (1931)

“In Astor Mansions [corner of Jeppe and Von Brandis Streets], architects Obel & Obel use uninterrupted piers between columns of windows to draw the eye up to its summit, where spires top two towers with round arch inserts that self-consciously emulate New York’s Chrysler Building.

There are other wonderful details: the flagpole brackets, which would become ubiquitous on Joburg’s buildings of the 1930s; the zigzag motif above the pavement canopy, which in South Africa came to be associated with Great Zimbabwe and the Witwatersrand; and the vertical ribbing on the pavement canopy, which is supported by columns with Art Deco capitals.”

Cape Town Art Deco

A room at The Flamingo art deco inspired building in Sea Point, Cape Town designed by Robert Silke and associates (PARIS BRUMMER)

Contemporary Cape Town architects Robert Silke & Partners are leading the way locally with modern Art Deco-inspired buildings which add curves to the Mother City’s skyline, “to take off where Art Deco left off”.

Art deco style Southwood Tuynhuys_in Sea Point, Cape Town by Robert Silke and associates (Robert Silke)

Recently completed projects Tropicana, Tuynhuis, Flamingo, Dolce Vita and Holyrood reflect shades of African sunsets and include contemporary Art Deco style interior design elements made locally, like strelitzia floor lamps by Dokter & Missus.

Strelitzia light by South African designers Dokter and Misses (Supplied by Doktor and Missus)

Robert Silke & Partners Cape Town heritage Art Deco Top 3

HOLYROOD, Apartments 1939, Queen Victoria Street by Cedric M Sherlock

Hollyrood building in Sea Point, Cape Town designed by architect Robert Silke and associates (Robert Silke and associates)

My home for 20 years, from 2000-2020, Holyrood is courageously tall and modern, and is something you’d expect from Tokyo rather than from Cape Town.

Way ahead of its time, this was Cape Town’s first “AirBnBlock” of studios — built to a depression-era budget, but nevertheless exuberant and joyful; and transcendentally sculptural.

MUTUAL HEIGHTS, Head Office 1939, now Apartments, Darling Street by Glennie & Louw

Built in the same year as Holyrood, the Mutual Building (as it was known then) was built for a financial powerhouse, for whom money was no object. Slathered in marble and granite, solid brass and stinkwood, Mutual Heights was (and likely still remains) the most expensive building ever erected in South Africa. Something rarely seen outside of Manhattan.

WAALBURG | Head Office 1932, Cape Town by Louw

An earlier work by one of the architects of Mutual Heights, this precursor was somehow more modern and innovative. Home to our architectural practice, Waalburg too is dripping in granite, marble and bronze — but part of its charm lies in its retention of its original use and purpose as a simple successful office building — which is a rare surviving feature of Cape Town’s tourist-centred city centre.

The Tropicana Hotel in Sea Point, Cape Town designed by architect Robert Silke and associates and inspired by Art Deco (Supplied by Robert Silke and associates)

The Flamingo art deco inspired building in Sea Point, Cape Town designed by Robert Silke and associates (PARIS BRUMMER)

Durban Art Deco

“There’s something timelessly elegant about Art Deco architecture that makes coming home feel like stepping into a piece of living history,” says Bronwyn Carrick, Durban Art Deco Trustee and Surrey Mansions Resident. “Art Deco design is filled with a craftsmanship and creativity you don’t find in today’s buildings.”

Surrey Mansions is considered the jewel in the crown of Durban Art Deco and is immaculately maintained. “Durban has over 100 significant Art Deco-style buildings. Art Deco buildings almost always include symmetrical facades reaching into the sky with stucco-decorated pilasters and streamlined shapes with curved balconies, portholes and flagpoles. An added feature in Durban are local motifs featuring fantastical and actual African animals,, including lion’s heads (at Berea Court) winged lion’s heads (at Surrey Mansions) winged lions (at the Enterprise building), vultures and eagles (at Victoria Mansions), crane birds (at Broadwinsor) and antelope (at the Colonial Mutual Building).

Berea Court in Durban (Supplied by Petra Mason)

There are seagulls and mythical owls at Hollywood Court, and fish and a Union Castle ship-tiled fresco at Victoria Mansions. Apart from the big city-centre buildings, the style was also adopted by Indian merchants for their humbler shops in the commercial area.”

Bird motifs on a building typical of the art deco style (Supplied by Petra Mason)

“The Durban Deco district offers tours by guides who point out the Africa-inspired geometric patterns, zig-zags, chevrons and sunburst patterns,“ says Durban Art Deco’s Michael Mulholland.

A diamond in the rough, deserving of some polish, South African Art Deco certainly deserved a place on the map of the 17th World Congress on Art Deco in Paris this month.