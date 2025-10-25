‘Stiller & Meara", ‘The Hand that Rocks the Cradle’ and more: 5 things to stream this week

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Ben Stiller looks inward in 'Stiller & Meara: Nothing Is Lost.'

If you have 90 minutes

Stiller & Meara: Nothing is Lost — Apple TV+

Ben Stiller turns his lens on himself, his sister and their famous parents — the beloved US comedy double act of Anne Meara and Jerry Stiller — in this documentary that makes rich use of the vast archive of recordings that Jerry Stiller made of all aspects of the family’s life before his death in 2020.

If you have 100 minutes

The Hand that Rocks the Cradle — Disney+

The 1992 Rebecca De Mornay-starring domestic thriller gets a reboot in which Maika Monroe takes the role of the perfect nanny hired by a middle-class family. Horrifyingly, she soon turns out to be far more than she first pretended to be.

If you have 2 hours

A House of Dynamite Netflix

Oscar-winning director Kathryn Bigelow assembles an all-star cast that includes Idris Elba, Rebecca Ferguson, Jared Harris and Greta Lee for this high-paced political thriller in which a nuclear missile of unidentified origin is launched at the US causing panic and a race against time to determine who’s responsible and what’s to be done.

If you have 4 hours

The Monster of Florence — Netflix

This true-crime drama series traces the terrible reign of Italy’s most notorious serial killer, “the Monster of Florence,” who murdered 16 victims in the countryside outside Florence between 1968 and 1985.

If you have 5 hours

Showtrial Season 2 — Showmax

The British drama series that follows cases from all aspects of the legal and judicial process returns for a second season in which Michael Sosha shines as a slippery police officer implicated in the death of a high-profile climate activist.