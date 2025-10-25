Why the Beauty Industry Makes the Perfect Horror Setting

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

If you could pay for a few mysterious treatments that promised glowing skin, youthful beauty and a longer life, would you do it? Of course, you would. Who wouldn’t want to wake up looking like you’ve just stepped off the set of a luxury fragrance ad? The catch, as always, is in the fine print — or in this case, the film.

That’s the seductive premise of Shell, which opened in South Africa last week. It’s a darkly funny and deeply creepy new film about what happens when society’s obsession with good looks goes too far. Elisabeth Moss plays Samantha, a talented but slightly frazzled actress whose career has stalled because, well, she doesn’t look 22 anymore. After one too many billboards screaming about Shell’s “miracle treatment,” she signs up. Cue the makeover montage: she glows, she books jobs, she’s reborn.

But this film falls into the horror genre; it’s not a romcom. Samantha starts noticing odd symptoms, her friend Chloe goes missing and her new mentor — the ever-so-perfect CEO Zoe Shannon (Kate Hudson, dripping glamour and menace) — is giving off the kind of vibes that make you want to run, not sign a contract.

It’s slick entertainment, yes, but director Max Minghella has also latched onto something terrifyingly real: the beauty and wellness industry is basically a horror story waiting to be told ... again.

The fear that doesn’t age

Kate Hudson in MOSS (Supplied)

Horror has always loved to gnaw on our deepest fears. In the 1950s, it was nuclear fallout. In the 1970s, it was haunted houses and demonic kids. Today, it’s wrinkles. We live in a world where one bad selfie can feel like a life crisis and an end to your career — and “anti-ageing” is slapped onto everything from eye cream to toothpaste.

In South Africa, the beauty and wellness industry is booming. From Sandton’s high-end aesthetic clinics to Cape Town’s boutique yoga studios, we’re sold the idea that staying young is not just possible, it’s essential. The message is that to age is to fade. That’s not self-care; that’s existential dread in a jar.

No wonder horror fits so perfectly with our times. The fear of growing old, of becoming irrelevant, of literally losing face, is the kind of stuff that keeps people awake at night — and keeps tills ringing by day.

Elizabeth Moss stars in SHELL (Supplied)

Body horror, but make it glam

Body horror — the genre of films that twist, contort and mutate flesh — thrived on the slippery border between attraction and revulsion. Think The Fly, Teeth, Black Swan, The Substance. You look, you flinch, but you can’t look away.

Now swap out slimy monsters for glossy creams and high-tech machines. Suddenly, Botox needles and “noninvasive contouring” don’t look so different from horror props. We poke, we plump, we slice. We call it beauty.

In Shell, the promise of transformation is intoxicating. Samantha’s “new” self is magnetic. But the longer we spend with her, the more we wonder: at what cost? That’s the essence of body horror — the thrill of change curdling into the terror of losing yourself.

Science, pseudoscience and snake oil

One of the juiciest horror elements in wellness culture is the murky science. Products are marketed with words like “peptides,” “stem cells,” “cryotherapy,” as if someone sprinkled a chemistry set across a spa brochure. Some of it may be legitimate. Much of it is more hype than healthy.

That’s exactly where Shell plays. Samantha doesn’t know if she’s signed up for an innovative medicine or been conned into an extremely expensive death trap. Neither do we. Most real-life customers at the mall beauty counter don’t know either.

Max Minghella directs Elizabeth Moss (Supplied)

Rituals and cults

There’s also something oddly ritualistic about beauty culture. Morning routines, night-time regimens, 12-step skincare systems with names that sound like spells. The repetition is soothing, but it’s cultlike. You give your time, your money, your faith, and in return, you’re promised salvation in the form of “radiance.”

Minghella leans into that gothic undertone. Zoe Shannon is less CEO and more high priestess. Perfect skin becomes her scripture and followers like Samantha her congregation. But as with all cults, the leader demands a sacrifice.

The mirror horror

Then there’s the mirror — horror’s oldest prop and beauty’s (and vanity’s) most loyal companion. It reflects back not just who we are, but who we want to be. Every South African who’s ever fiddled with a selfie filter knows the uncanny twinge: am I still me, or some version of myself that only exists on screens?

For Samantha, her post-treatment reflection is dazzling but unsettling. She’s more herself and less herself all at once. That’s where Shell digs deepest. What does it mean if the “better” you is the more dangerous one?

Why it works

Kaia Gerber in Shell (Supplied)

The beauty and wellness industry works so well as horror because it already thrives on fear. Fear of ageing, fear of being left behind, fear of not being enough. Every lotion, every smoothie cleanse, every laser promises to make that fear go away — while stoking it at the same time.

Flip the script, dim the lights and it’s not self-care. It’s horror!

The scariest part?

When Shell climaxes in a frantic cat-and-mouse game between Samantha and Zoe, the scares land not because of monsters in the dark but because the story feels uncomfortably close to our lives. We understand the pressure to stay young-looking. We know the seduction of a quick fix, and that beauty, once obtained, demands more.

That’s the true horror of the wellness industry: it never ends.

So, when you walk out of Shell clutching your popcorn bucket and checking your reflection in the foyer mirror, remember this — the film may be fiction, but the obsession it skewers is very real.