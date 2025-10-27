Morning meetings to midnight playlists: supercharge your day with vivo’s V60 Lite 5G

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Don’t be fooled by the vivo V60 Lite 5G’s sleek design — this smartphone is built for all-day performance, blending powerful endurance, sharp photography, and everyday durability into a sleek 7.59mm frame.

At the heart of the V60 Lite 5G is vivo’s massive 6,500mAh BlueVolt battery, engineered for heavy use from dawn to dusk. Despite its slim body, it packs one of the largest batteries and fastest charging combos in its price range.

When it’s time to recharge, 90W FlashCharge takes the phone from 1% to 100% in under an hour. That means less time waiting, more time doing — whether you’re gaming, streaming, or scrolling.

For gamers, Bypass Charging in Ultra Game Mode sends power directly to the system instead of the battery, keeping heat low and gameplay smooth. Backed by five years of reliable battery health, the V60 Lite 5G is designed to last — literally.

With 90W FlashCharge, you can charge the vivo V60 Lite 5G from 1% to 100% in under an hour. (Vivo)

With its 50MP Sony IMX882 AF main camera and AI Master Aura Light Portrait system, the V60 Lite 5G ensures every photo shines naturally. The Aura Light automatically adjusts colour temperature for the perfect glow and softer, more balanced lighting that flatters every skin tone.

Creativity is also effortless with AI Imaging 3.0 — from reflection removal and photo enhancement to vivo’s Super Night Algorithm for stunning low-light clarity. Both front and rear cameras record in 4K, while the Film Camera mode adds stylish retro filters for that cinematic touch.

Everyday mishaps? No problem. The V60 Lite 5G is built tough and backed by vivo’s 7-Star Quality Promise (for devices activated on or before April 30 2026), which includes:

Military-grade (MIL-STD-810H) impact protection;

SGS-certified drop resistance;

Five-year battery health guarantee;

50-month smooth performance assurance;

IP65 dust and water resistance;

Reinforced TPU protective case; and

360° Accidental Protection, offering a one-time free repair (worth R4,000) within 12 months of activation.

It’s a durability package that shows vivo’s commitment to value that lasts — not just features that sound good on paper.

Sleek and chic, the vivo V60 Lite 5G is available in a choice of Elegant Black (pictured) and Titanium Blue. (Vivo)

Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7360-Turbo chipset and up to 16GB RAM (8GB + 8GB Extended), the V60 Lite 5G handles everything from video calls to mobile gaming with ease. Its AI SuperLink combines 5G, Wi-Fi boosting, and smart network switching for uninterrupted connectivity wherever you go.

And because style matters as much as performance, the V60 Lite 5G brings a minimalist aesthetic with its Exquisite Transparent Camera Module and Ultra-Thin Flat Screen. It’s available in Elegant Black and the hero colour Titanium Blue, inspired by Arctic glaciers — sleek, confident, and effortlessly cool.

With its combination of long-lasting power, pro-grade imaging, and everyday resilience, the vivo V60 Lite 5G is a smartphone that keeps up — from morning meetings to midnight playlists.

The vivo V60 Lite is now available at a recommended retail price of R12,999, bundled with a free smartwatch, exclusively through Vodacom and Cell C stores and online.

This article was sponsored by vivo.