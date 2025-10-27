WHERE ARE THEY NOW?: Doctor Khumalo

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Loved for his precision on the field and his undeniable swag off the pitch, Doctor Khumalo is a celebrated football icon. While he might not be front and centre any more, Khumalo has continued to play a role on the sidelines.

This includes a tour with Diski Fanfest in partnership with Vukile Property Fund as part of a five-weekend celebration of soccer, fun and community pride.

The tour also features youth soccer development initiatives and the handover of five full soccer kits valued at R80,000 to local community clubs.

We caught up with the soccer legend on his love for fans, iconic soccer moments and making a return to the big screen.

Doctor Khumalo of Kaizer Chiefs in action (Gallo Images/Mark Gleeson)

WHAT DO YOU ENJOY THE MOST ABOUT THESE MOMENTS OF GETTING TO CONNECT WITH FANS?

You know, supporters can make you feel like your achievements are a fluke because when I’m on the field, I’m in action, but for the fans, they can describe it in detail. You end up asking yourself when you get home, was that really me that they are talking about?

What I also love about connecting with them is that they choose moments that make your heart melt.

WHAT HAS MADE SOCCER SUCH AN IMPORTANT SPORT TO WATCH FOR SOUTH AFRICANS?

Historically, South Africa was divided and had a black majority national team. I don’t want to dwell too much in terms of what transpired during that era but that was the only way people could be entertained as a nation. Particularly the black majority. So when you fast forward after so many generations, here we are being able to compete with the rest of the world. We were in isolation before and couldn’t have been talking about the World Cup or Afcon, but once we were admitted back into FIFA, that’s when you saw all races on one stand.

It actually reflects what the former president used to say: “Through sports we unite nations.” The beauty of it all is that slowly but surely, South Africa has started excelling in so many different sporting codes.

Former Bafana Bafana coach Clive Barker has passed after a long illness. (Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix)

SPEAKING OF THE WORLD CUP, WHAT DO YOU THINK COULD GET BAFANA FAR IN THE TOURNAMENT?

It’s the mental factor. When you’re in that position you face a big stage and you will be playing against people you’ve seen on TV but they have never watched you play. The factors that often influence performance are technical and tactical skills. That’s all about how you control the ball, pass and shoot. But some studies have revealed that the real key is your mental state. You need to understand who you are, and what I like about Bafana is that they’ve played against the best countries with 100% European-based players but we are 100% South African.

We’ve qualified this year with a local squad and that’s why Nigerian fans were even upset about it. When you get to that stage, you can’t worry about the other teams but you need to focus on how you qualified. When we played Brazil, Clive Barker used to say they are world beaters with the best players but you are playing the very same football as them. The only thing that separated our two countries was the national anthem.

LOOKING BACK TO THE FIRST MATCH WHEN BAFANA WERE RE-ADMITTED TO FIFA IN 1992 AND YOU GOT TO SCORE THE WINNING PENALTY, HOW DID YOU DEAL WITH THE PRESSURE OF THAT MOMENT, AND WHAT ADVICE WOULD YOU GIVE TO PLAYERS TODAY ABOUT KEEPING COOL ON THE FIELD?

We were just novices in the game and for the first time we had a proper national team. We didn’t understand what international football was all about, but the driver of the bus was the one who really helped relax us. He told us not to worry about the curves and potholes on the road because he will take care of that but reminded us we were prepared for international stages. Our competitors were coming back from Italy to play in the World Cup and we were their first competition on the continent. They were just like us, but they did not have the skill that we have.

Actors and friends Thembinkosi Mthembu and Wiseman Ncube support opposing teams before the derby. (Refilwe Kholomonyane)

YOU HAVEN’T GRACED SOUTH AFRICA’S BIG SCREEN WITH YOUR ACTING TALENT SINCE 2010’s THEMBA. ANY CHANCE WE WILL SEE YOU IN ANOTHER MOVIE ROLE?

If the role suits my character and it’s educational, sure. I cannot be asked to perform without giving a message to up-and-coming youngsters. If something like that comes up, there’s nothing wrong with that. You don’t just become a legend because of your skill on the field but it goes across other spaces. It would make me happy knowing that at least two youngsters can say I inspired them because that’s what leadership looks like. You cannot call yourself a leader if you haven’t helped someone walk the same path that you did.

THERE HAVE BEEN A COUPLE OF SOCCER SOAPIES AND MOVIES COMING OUT FROM SA’S FILMMAKERS. ARE THERE ANY ACTORS YOU WOULD BE KEEN TO SEE PLAYING YOU IN A BIOPIC?

Fortunately enough, I just saw Thembinkosi Mthembu a few weeks ago, and what a gentleman.

IS HE A KAIZER CHIEFS FAN THOUGH?

Apparently, it’s Pirates. Nobuhle, the actress, once DM’d saying “hey! That’s a Pirates fan there!” But it shows you how important social media is. A picture on its own can elicit different emotions. Not in a bad way. Not to single Thembinkosi out but there are a couple of people out there, some youngsters that I think can kill it.