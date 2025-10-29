Discovering ultimate luxury in the romance of sails

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

South Africa will soon be part of a new superyacht route which will be launched at the upcoming African Boating Conference.

For most people, the idea of a superyacht means a vast motor yacht with many decks rising way above the water line, but there are those who want all that luxury with a touch of nostalgia in the form of sails.

Cape Town yacht builder Southern Wind is one of the leaders in sailing superyachts, but Dutch builder Royal Huisman has been creating yachting masterpieces since 1884. Its latest is the Trident 810, an 81m flybridge schooner designed by Dykstra Naval Architects and Mark Whiteley Design. It features a huge 2,580m2 sail across three mainsails, all of which can be raised and lowered simultaneously at the touch of a button.

There are days when the wind is not playing along so 1,081kW Caterpillar engines ensure your voyage of discovery continues.

Alternatively, you could relax with your guests in the opulent interior. It features six sumptuous staterooms and accommodation for up to 14 crew. Luxurious lounges provide expansive views of the world outside, or guests can make the most of the entertaining areas on the deck.

While it’s easy to get excited about the debut of a luxury mega sailing yacht, the debut of the largest superyacht yet from the Sanlorenzo yard is equally attention-grabbing. Not surprisingly, 74Steel measures 74m with an incredible 300 m² owner’s deck.

The Royal Huisman Trident 810 is an 81m flybridge schooner designed by Dykstra Naval Architects and Mark Whiteley Design. (Tim McKenna)

“This is our most ambitious project and it marks a new pinnacle in our steel range. The 74Steel is more than our largest yacht, it’s a statement of our values, representing elegance, restraint and the purity of living life at sea,” said Massimo Perotti, chair and CEO of the Sanlorenzo Group.

Italian design studio Zuccon International Project was responsible for the striking exterior styling, created to convey strength and elegance. The elegance continues in the interior, created by Francesco Paszkowski and Margherita Casprini, with pronounced curves and sinuous shapes created to reflect the sculpted form of the exterior and combine modern aesthetics with traditional values.

“The choice of materials, meticulously curated and elegantly refined, plays a crucial role in achieving the yacht’s warm and modern atmosphere,” said Casprini.

“The interiors are dominated by matte wood finishes, giving the yacht a natural, refined feel, while more eclectic materials bring vibrancy and uniqueness to the spaces. Each ensuite bathroom, for example, features a different variety of marble, with colours and textures that are carried through into the artwork on board.”

Some of the artwork is in the vast owner’s deck, complete with its own private open space. Inside there is a private lounge and office, two spa-inspired bathrooms, a walk-in wardrobe and a king-size bed overlooking a private forward terrace with a hot tub.

The sun deck offers al fresco dining with a bar, sofa seating around a fire pit and another hot pad, though this one would have to be shared with guests. The guests might arrive and land on the helipad on the bridge deck, which features the wheelhouse and a sky lounge with a TV room and additional outdoor dining space.

The 300m² 74Steel owner’s deck includes a private lounge, study, two bathrooms, a walk-in wardrobe and a forward terrace with a hot tub. (Supplied)

The main deck also has a lounge with a dining table for up to 14 people. The deck boasts a VIP suite, again with its own lounge, and then there are four other ensuite guest cabins. All have access via a staircase to the lower deck, where the galley and crew dining areas are situated, as are two tender garages that house a luxury tender, a crew tender, jet skis and other water toys.

The lower deck is also where the fun happens, with a beach club and wellness area. There’s a gym with its own fold-down platform for views of the water while working out, a massage room, sauna, hammam plunge pool and a playroom for the kids.

Further down is the tank deck, with crew accommodation and cool features. The crew get their own gym and there’s a wine cellar and an area for hydroponic cultivation, or in layman’s terms, an indoor vegetable garden.

If that sounds like a nod to being environmentally friendly, so too is the propulsion system. Admittedly it does have huge diesel engines, but 74Steel is a hybrid with 1.5MWh capacity of batteries and two Schottel E-Pods producing 1,000kW each.

Whether you want your superyacht to sail silently using wind or electrical power, there are many options. Fortunately for the very wealthy, they don’t mean compromising on that all-important characteristic, luxury.

