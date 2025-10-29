Your easy guide to a flat tummy this summer

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Summer is not always rainbows and sunshine, as many might feel the pressure of abandoned or deferred weight loss goals. With so little time, it can create the pressure to chase crazy diet plans or poorly researched surgeries.

Registered dietitian Liezl van Zyl sheds light on some of the myths about getting a flat tummy and real solutions to pursue weight loss goals for a hot girl summer.

What are the genetic and physical causes for adults aged 30+ gaining weight around their stomachs?

We cannot change our genes, but we can change our lifestyle and eating habits. The body stores fat specifically around the abdominal area due to overproduction of insulin by the pancreas when refined carbohydrates such as sugar and refined starches are consumed in large portions.

Is it possible to lose weight around your abdomen after 30?

Yes, definitely. Weight loss becomes more difficult with age due to different factors influencing the body’s fat metabolism, but it’s not impossible. If you combine a healthy, carb-controlled meal plan with exercise, you will get the best results.

What health issues can arise from having too much abdominal fat?

Increased fat around the abdominal area increases the risk for lifestyle diseases such as insulin resistance, diabetes, high cholesterol, high blood pressure, cardiovascular disease and so on.

Can alcohol be a contributor to excess weight?

Yes, alcohol is high in calories, coming mostly from sugar. Alcohol will spike blood glucose levels, leading to overproduction of insulin by the pancreas, and this causes fat to be stored around the abdominal area.

What services do you offer to help people deal with belly fat gains?

My aim is to teach people how to make a lifestyle change to assist them, long-term, to decrease their risk of lifestyle diseases. I teach people how the physiology of your body and food works and to make sure you give your body what is needed regularly to prevent the storage of fat around the abdominal area, as well as muscle catabolism. If you eat the right food at the right time in the right portion size for your body, the food will be used as energy, and thereafter body fat can be used as energy and muscle mass will be protected.