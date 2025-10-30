Is your wallet Christmas-ready? Top 3 toy trends to look out for

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

It's festive season again. Here are some top toys to keep an eye on for those surprise gifts.

If you’ve already seen the Christmas wrappings and decorations at your nearest grocery store or mall, then you know what time of the year it is. For parents struggling to figure out what to buy and how much your pocket will suffer, here are Toys R Us South Africa’s annual Top Toy Trends and Top 21 Toys for Christmas 2025.

This year’s list reflects how families are blending digital excitement with creative, hands-on play. At the centre of the excitement is Geoffrey’s Toy Guide, a 78-page festive catalogue.

Formula fun: F1 and racing dominate

Formula 1 fever has hit the toy aisles. With Hot Wheels Racing Formula 1 Sprint Race Circuit, LEGO Speed Champions Ferrari SF-24, and Burago F1 Pit Pass diecast sets, children can recreate the action of the world’s fastest sport at home. For bigger thrills, the McLaren F1 Racing 12V Ride-On brings that pit-lane magic to life.

“Formula 1 has become a cultural phenomenon, not just a sport,” says Catherine Jacoby, marketing manager at Toys R Us South Africa. “From ride-ons to diecast cars, kids are living out their racing dreams at home.”

Hi-tech takes flight

Drones and gaming bundles are soaring this year. The Shadow X 720p Dual Camera Drone and Switch 2 Console and Headset Combo top the list for older children and teens, blending tech, adventure and entertainment. Meanwhile, the Airstrike Ultimate Power Blaster and Mud Slinger Extreme RC Rock Crawler, the Bitzee Hamster and the Jurassic Villain prove that action play is alive and kicking.

“We’re seeing technology becoming part of how kids explore their world, safely, creatively and with confidence,” she says. “From drones to gaming, these toys are teaching spatial thinking, co-ordination and even teamwork.”

Imagination in bloom

“Classic role-play and DIY creativity are back in a big way as parents look for toys that nurture imagination and mindfulness,” she adds. “Hands-on play, crafts and creative builds help kids slow down and find joy away from screens.”

The Home Deluxe Wooden Play Kitchen, Caylee Horse and Carriage, and Play-Doh Barbie Designer Fashion Show let children build, bake and design their own world of fun. For nature lovers, LEGO Botanicals Mini Orchid is this year’s surprise hit, a calming build that appeals to both children and grown-ups.

Screen-free connection

The festive season also signals the return of family favourites. The Monopoly Harry Potter edition and Gabby’s Dollhouse Movie Dollhouse headline the “together time” trend while encouraging shared play and story-driven imagination.

“We’re seeing families rediscover the joy of unplugged play,” says Jacoby. “Games and creative sets are bringing people back around the table.”