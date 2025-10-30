Nail art for men: easy guide for Halloween

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Look to prints in your outfit to up the ante on the expected.

When Halloween fever hits, many don the expected face paint and masks. However current trends and outfits have pushed for more intricate and experimental nail art to sell the whole look. Especially in costumes for men.

The team behind Talons, the world’s first designer nails engineered for men, shared their top tips on how newbies to nail art can tackle pairings and techniques come costume time.

“Halloween is about stepping into character — Talons give men a sharper way to do it, on their own terms,” says Sasha Dash, the co-founder & CEO.

See how to best pair colours and concept for the perfect Halloween costume. (Supplied by Talon)

Gilded edge: For black-tie affairs like Dracula costumes or any kind of power dressing seen by villains, embrace your inner luxe kingpin with matte black offset with gold flashes like wearable jewellery.

Hypnosis: Add the cherry on top of distinct costumes like F1 racer gear with nails that pull as much focus as your costume. Match the colours to a distinct detail on what you are wearing — whether it’s a print or eye-catching colour.

Skin deep: Snakeskin textures are a fun and modern way to create a dangerous look. Add this as a distinct finishing touch to your reptilian character or a stripped down neutral fit.

Matte Black: For the lover of antihero types, a simple black flourish that works with leathery based looks, classic slasher characters or minimalist monochrome characters that are understated, but unmistakable.