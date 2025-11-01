‘Mo Amer: Wild World’, ‘Ballad of a Small Player’ and more: 5 things to stream this week

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Mo Amer: Wild World — Netflix

If you have 1 hour

Mo Amer: Wild World — Netflix

Palestinian American comedian Mo Amer returns to the stage for a new special in which he takes on the joys of becoming a father, the iniquities of immigrant life in America and the destruction of his homeland since the attacks of October 7 2023.

If you have 100 minutes

Ballad of a Small Player — Netflix

Colin Farrell and Tilda Swinton team up with Oscar-nominated director Edward Berger (All Quiet on the Western Front, Conclave) for this dark thriller in which a high-stakes gambler trying to keep things quiet in Macau encounters a like-minded soul who may just have the key to his salvation.

If you have 2 hours

Down Cemetery Road — Apple TV+

The on-screen universe of Slow Horses writer Mick Heron expands with this adaptation of his book about an overly curious Londoner whose search for a young girl after a massive gas explosion leads her to a very singular private investigator who is also looking for answers after the mysterious death of her husband. Starring Ruth Wilson and Emma Thompson.

If you have 2 hours

Eden — Prime Video

Ron Howard directs Jude Law, Ana de Armas and Vanessa Kirby in this dark drama inspired by the real-life story of a group of social outsiders who decide to settle on a remote island and soon discover that the greatest threat to their survival is themselves.

If you have 5 hours

Bad Influencer — Netflix

Creator Kudi Maradzika’s show takes a dive into the world of South African influencers and stars Lerato Nxumalo and Thapelo Mokoena. It’s the story of a struggling single mother who makes the dodgy decision to get into business with an influencer to sell fake designer handbags online, drawing unwanted attention from criminals and cops, and placing them in a dangerously sticky situation.