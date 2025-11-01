PARTING SHOT|Jackal in the Hide

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A jackal lapping at the edge of watering hole at Lala Limpopo Sleepout Hide in Mashatu, Botswana

We didn’t know what to expect. Three overly communicative and inquisitive journalists together in a relatively restrictive environment for a night. What could go wrong? Well, nothing.

It was an unforgettable experience we would never forget. In the best possible way. We were in Mashutu in Botswana as part of the launch of renowned professional photographer Shem Compion’s stellar new coffee table book, The Rift — Scar of Africa (which we will review later when it comes out in mid-November). The bonus of the launch: we got to spend a night in the brand-new luxury overnight photographic hide, the Lala Limpopo Sleepout Hide, with Compion as our guide. It’s a totally unique experience that Compion helped design especially for photography enthusiasts and us cellphone amateurs.

The Lala Limpopo Sleepout Hide overlooks a waterhole, famously known as Pete’s Pond.

Located within the heart of Tuli Game Reserve (in Mashatu), the Lala Limpopo Sleepout Hide was developed in partnership with C4 Photo Safaris, which was co-founded by Compion. This innovative hide is subtly integrated into the landscape behind a watering hole, which allowed us to watch and wait for the wildlife to come to us from dusk till dawn.

Spotted: A confusion of guinea fowls.

We went early evening and were greeted by a herd of skittish impalas, a few stout warthogs, a couple of giraffes who looked at us and decided nah, a jackal who stared us down while lapping at the edge of the watering hole, and a confusion (an apt collective noun) of guinea fowls. Normally elephants, lions and hyenas come by as well, but I think we journos were a bit too garrulous and probably scared them away. I’ve been to a couple of hides, and you can see that this one was built by a photographer who knows his stuff. There were advanced sensors in case we missed anything, and there’s this control box that adjusts the lighting outside. And with the help of the guide, you can take amazing pics to show off to friends and family. Which I did toot suite.

A giraffe decides if it is thirsty or not.

This was not my first hide experience, but it was the first sleepout one. It is designed to accommodate up to four photographers or guests at a time. There’s a small kitchen, lounge, dining area and a full bathroom with shower facilities. If you want to book it, it is available as an additional activity for guests staying at one of Mashatu’s camps. For booking inquiries or more information, please contact reservations@mashatu.com

Platt was a guest of C4photosafaris.