What’s On November 2-9

The exuberance of the cast and unique interpretation make 'Joseph' spectacular.

WHAT: Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat

WHERE: Theatre on the Bay, Link St, Camps Bay

WHEN: November 4-29

The electrifying new production of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, the beloved musical masterpiece by Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber, is back in the Mother City! Bursting with vibrant energy and unforgettable music and song, this production is set to captivate audiences of all ages like never before. Tickets are available from R275 via Webtickets.

Grab your squad, dust off those sequins, and let’s make this a night to remember. (Time Out Market)

WHAT: Night of the Queens

WHERE: Time Out Market, Old Power Station Building, Dock Road, V&A Waterfront

WHEN: November 6

The queens are strutting back into Time Out Market Cape Town and they’re bringing all the sparkle, sass and shade you can handle! Serving up high heels, higher hair and the fiercest lip-syncs in the Mother City, our fabulous trio Manila von Teez, Kat Gilardi and Vida Fantabisher (yes, the icons from Beaulah: Queens van die Kaap) are ready to snatch your wigs and steal your hearts. Tickets are available from R150 via Howler.

Riaad Moosa is bringing laughter back to Durbz. (SUPPLIED)

WHAT: Riaad Moosa | What’s the Point?

WHERE: Elizabeth Sneddon Theatre, Mazisi Kunene Rd, Durban

WHEN: November 7-9

Award-winning comedian, presenter, writer and actor Dr Riaad Moosa is back with his new comedy show, What’s the Point? Known as “The Comedy Doctor” for seamlessly blending medicine with humour, Moosa takes audiences on a hilarious and thought-provoking journey as he grapples with the absurdity of life and the chaotic state of the world. Tickets are available from R200 via Webtickets.

exploring Kensington's jacarandas and surrounds. (123RF/pulpitis)

WHAT: Kensington in Bloom | Jacaranda Delights

WHERE: Kensington, Joburg

WHEN: November 8

The colourful suburb of Kensington is filled with stories, so join your guides for a beautiful walking tour that wanders through time and terrain — from a curious cave to the legend of a baby, to unusual geological formations and the “unknown” lava valley that shaped the suburb’s landscape, framed by purple jacaranda canopies. Tickets are available from R180 via Quicket.