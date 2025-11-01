YOU WEEKLY STARS | 2-9 November

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

SCORPIO

(Oct 23 — Nov 21)

Get ready to negotiate, and some great new deals could work to your advantage. And while you’re at it, go and have some fun. There are some interesting people to be met on the social circuit — people who could help you through a sticky patch. You, meanwhile, might spend a moment on all that emotional sludge. It’s time to clear it. Wednesday’s full moon brings a fabulous new cycle. Climb aboard.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov 22 — Dec 21)

Some unexpected movement could leave you wondering whether you’re able to keep up. The point is, your talents are being tested, as you’re offered the chances you’ve secretly longed for. As with most challenges, though, fear often threatens success. Remember, the fears are always much scarier than the reality. Always. Wednesday’s calming full moon brings unexpected insights. Pay attention to the signs.

CAPRICORN

(Dec 22 — Jan 19)

Finally! Great professional strides are being made, yanking you up to the higher ranks. Good thing too. The extra money will come in handy. And the boost to your self-esteem is just what you need after a decidedly wobbly start to your year. Oh, and one more thing. If someone offers you money, don’t think. Just grab it. With a very gracious smile. Learning to accept help is all part of your personal growth. Say this: I embrace my wealth with joy. Repeat often.

AQUARIUS

(Jan 20 — Feb 18)

Courage and dynamism push you forward, though this week’s focus is on money and career. Wednesday’s full moon guarantees assistance with either — provided you ask for it. If you’re hiring someone, do it then — but check credentials first. There’s a tiny whiff of deception in the air. Make sure you’re not on the receiving end. And don’t worry about the bucks. You’ve always been ahead of your time. Everything will happen when it needs to.

PISCES

(Feb 19 — Mar 20)

Your health is demanding special attention, so take care not to strain yourself. Meanwhile, sudden, exciting career developments are waiting to thrust you into the limelight. Even so, patience is still a virtue. It may take a week or two for the details to make sense. While you’re waiting, be nice to your co-workers. You’ll want people on your side when decisions are made. Make short-term goals under Wednesday’s full moon.

ARIES

(Mar 21 — Apr 19)

Watch that impatient streak. It could trip you up as you charge about, determined to handle everything yourself. It’s simply not true that if a job’s worth doing, it needs to be done by you. Delegation is this week’s clue. That and trust. In fact, how about buying a lotto ticket or investing in something unproven? Your fears are steering you in stupid directions. You could make money this week — if you’re willing to take a chance. Wednesday’s serene full moon will present a more elegant way to get what you want.

TAURUS

(Apr 20 — May 20)

There’s a Taurus full moon on Wednesday. Her message? Put down the past. Obviously, before you can do that, unsettled arguments will come back for a rematch — and those ancient unfinished love affairs will come riding back to town. Take them one at a time — do what’s necessary and move on. No revenge allowed. One thing though: no-one’s hearing very clearly now. So at the risk of boring them to death, repeat yourself.

GEMINI

(May 21 — Jun 20)

It’s a full moon on Wednesday — the perfect time to deal with problems at work. Interestingly, your direct manner could throw some people off guard — so make sure you know what you’re talking about before taking any wild risks. Finances, meanwhile, are on the up — though caution is still vital for the bigger stuff. Message for the week: do the homework now. And for the next few weeks. January is the time for action.

CANCER

(Jun 21 — Jul 22)

A string of new ideas and unexpected offers has filled you with the kind of optimism you’d forgotten existed. But there’s a downside too. Face it: all this potential change leaves you unsettled and exhausted — frightened too. So be kind to yourself as you amble cautiously into a new you. And if you need a few days to decide, wait for Wednesday’s full moon before you make your move. For now, dream and plan.

LEO

(Jul 23 — Aug 22)

You’re being rude again. And you’d better stop. The fact is, you’re ducking the real issues and focusing on garbage. Time to stop messing about. And when you’ve sorted out your personal life, get back to an office where vibes have improved without any input from you. Watch that temper though. It can let rip for no reason at all. Not entirely your fault with these mad planets — but the results will still be yours to handle. Wednesday’s full moon will calm you.

VIRGO

(Aug 23 — Sep 22)

Are you arguing with them, or yourself? Are you annoyed with them for being who they are? Or are you simply cheesed off that you’ve fallen for the same old tricks — all over again. Calm down. The universe is just reminding you to accept people as they are — or to move on to someone whose definition of ”perfection" is a little more like yours. But stop trying to change them. You can’t. People only change when they want to. Use Wednesday’s full moon to figure out your own plans.

LIBRA

(Sep 23 — Oct 22)

Okay, so you’ve done the obedience bit — and now you want some time to yourself. No need to beat yourself up for being shallow and fickle. Because the truth is, part of you is changing direction. And when that happens, love alone just isn’t enough. Even so, try not to make any firm decisions until February. And even then, take your time. Personal transformation is just as much about gathering in as letting go. Wednesday’s full moon will show you how.

Your Chart

Lizzie Adeleke, November 7 1959, Stellenbosch, 9am

Sun sign: Scorpio

Moon sign: Aquarius

Rising sign: Capricorn

Not an easy puppy, you. You’re intense, ambitious, demanding, eccentric and even controlling. You’re also fascinating, intelligent, talented and completely extraordinary. Not, in short, the kind of girl who features on any “A” list of fun people to invite to every party. If you’ve been lonely, you’ve mastered independence and depth. That all changes now. The planet of transformation — of death and rebirth — is ending your old life to make way for a new and completely different experience. Make a list. How would you like your new life to look? What are you ready to release from your old one. Forgiveness is the key — for them and yourself. Trusting yourself is next. You’re in a highly creative phase. You’re rethinking your appearance, home, friends, money, relationships — all of it. By March next year, opportunity and abundance will have made an appearance. And no, it isn’t too late. Start planning now.

Want your chart read?

E-mail Linda Shaw on asklindashaw@mweb.co.za