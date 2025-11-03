Six ways to make your watch worth more

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

From who touches your watch to how you personalise it, here's what you need to know.

For those who might not be into handbags, watches are one of the smartest places to put your money, often appreciating well beyond their original retail price. But how do you ensure the timepiece on your wrist today becomes tomorrow’s treasure?

Luxity co-founder Michael Zahariev believes in the investment power of top brands. The luxury items reseller is famed for being home to some of the most sought-after high-end clothes and accessories. Which is why Zahariev has six insider secrets every watch collector needs to know to protect and strengthen their investment potential.

THE PAPERWORK IS PART OF THE PRICE TAG

Think of the original box, service records and warranty card as your watch’s birth certificate. For collectors and future buyers, this proves authenticity and a clear history, significantly boosting its resale value.

STICK TO CERTIFIED EXPERTS

Don’t let just anyone touch your watch. Using only brand-authorised experts for servicing ensures your watch runs perfectly and creates an official paper trail. That documentation proves a history of expert care with authentic parts, which is what future buyers pay a premium for.

Luxity co-founder and authenticator Michael Zahariev. (Supplied)

DON’T OVER-POLISH

It might be tempting to buff out every little scratch, but resist. Aggressive polishing can soften the sharp, original lines of the watch case, which is a major red flag for serious collectors.

OUT OF SIGHT, OUT OF HARM’S WAY

Protect your watch from dust and humidity by storing it in a dedicated watch box or a safe.

KEEP EVERY ORIGINAL PIECE

Swapping a metal bracelet for a leather strap can change the look, but never discard the original parts. The original bracelet, bezel and even individual links are essential to the watch’s integrity and value.

INSURE YOUR INVESTMENT

A specialised jewellery or watch policy protects against loss, theft or major damage, ensuring peace of mind while the value of your collection grows.