SPOTLIGHT | A coming-of-age film about a nonbinary teen and ‘Chicago’ returns to the stage

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Spotlight is our bite-size entertainment snapshot featuring new releases in South Africa, exclusive film trailers and more. New episodes come out every Thursday on Sunday Times Lifestyle, Sowetan Entertainment and YouTube, plus you can follow Spotlight on Facebook.

Click here to find previous episodes of Spotlight with all the movie news you need, and follow the show on Facebook for all the latest news and giveaways.

Spotlight this week features a coming-of-age drama on cinema screens, an award-winning classic theatre stage outing and upcoming trailers of movies to look forward to for the rest of 2025.

Based on the novel by author Mason Deaver, I Wish You All the Best is a coming-of-age film that follows a nonbinary teen after being kicked out of their home for living in their truth. The story follows a journey to rediscover hope, finding courage and the power to be seen for who they really are. Actress, writer and photographer Tommy Dorfman directs this gem of a film, now at cinemas, with a cast that seriously nails it, including Corey Fogelmanis, Cole Sprouse, Miles Gutierrez-Riley and Alexandra Daddario. Don’t miss Spotlight’s interview with the cast.

Chicago, the hit musical, is back on stage with a heartfelt wave of nostalgia. Audiences in Johannesburg can find this Tony Award-winning sensation at The Teatro, Montecasino, after its run in Cape Town. This smash hit’s razzle-dazzle of the roaring 1920s is a thrilling tale of fame, fortune and, of course, all that jazz. The beloved musical features an all-star South African cast and celebrates 100 years of scandal, seduction and showbiz. It’s bold and brilliant. Tickets are available from Ticketmaster.

Don’t miss the segment featuring a feast of upcoming treats at cinemas, including Tinsel Town (December 5) starring Kiefer Sutherland and the stirring animated biblical biopic David (December 19). Ahead of these, don’t miss next week’s big release as the illusionists are back in Now You See Me: Now You Don’t, promising higher stakes, mind-bending tricks and new cast members joining the masterful team.

For full interviews, breaking news, trailers and clips visit our Spotlight Facebook page. See you at the movies.

Presenter Collette Prince is styled and dressed by Claris by Gerrit Pienaar when attending premieres and special events.

Facebook @Claris by Gerrit Pienaar/Instagram: gerritpienaardesigns.

Competition and giveaways

Spotlight celebrates love in all forms, so for this week’s competition we’re giving away two I Wish You All the Best novels and double movie tickets.

For full competition details and the question, go to the Spotlight SA Facebook page and DM your answers and contact details by November 13 2025.

Terms and conditions apply.

Winners will be drawn randomly and notified by SMS after the competition has closed. Entrants’ personal details will not be retained for marketing purposes. Winners have to provide proof of age (ID/driving licence) and cover their own travel and accommodation expenses. By entering, participants agree to have their names published on TimesLIVE, SowetanLIVE and Spotlight SA on Facebook. Employees of Arena Holdings and their family members are not eligible to enter.