MARK BARNES | Living authentically: The key to personal contentment

At some point in time, preferably while you’ve still got a long enough life left to enjoy it, you’d better get to peace with who you really are.

I’ve met some people who get on extremely well with themselves (they’ll tell you why). That’s not peace, that’s narcissism, and most of those infected by this disorder are deeply troubled, or at least not happy. They don’t really like themselves, mainly because they don’t want to be themselves, or haven’t even bothered to work out who that is. Either way, they’d prefer you to like the person they want to be. Shame.

To find out (and tidy up) who you are (not who you want to be) requires deep, honest introspection. This may seem daunting, but it’s dead easy. Just submit to the truth.

To join the world of acceptable people, there’s a matrix, a series of filters, you have to apply to all the bits that mix to be you. The basics aren’t negotiable — kindness, honesty, empathy, humility, loyalty, respect, honour … we know the list — we all know what’s right or wrong. If you don’t have those sorted, you have no foundation for enduring peace or friendship.

You may as well deal with the things you don’t like about yourself first (nobody else likes these character flaws either, even if you’re getting away with them). Sometimes we most easily see faults of our own in others — start off by recognising your own.

We all have a list of wrong stuff — mine’s longer than it should be for a grown-up. Take extrapolation. I can make mountain ranges out of early molehill symptoms, imagining what could go wrong, and then what if, and then … until the place you end up fighting in or having angst about is really unlikely to ever exist. Roll it back to reality, Mark, and then let’s take it one proven step at a time, shall we? It’s working, I think, but let me not extrapolate.

Impatience. When I want something, I want it now, but to be fair, when there’s something to be done, I’ll do it now (unless, of course, I procrastinate — that’s really stupid).

Intolerance. At a professional level it may be necessary (or even virtuous) attribute (to get things done right), but at a personal level intolerance can come across as arrogance. So watch yourself, and take time to understand the context and the other person’s perspectives. You don’t know what previous impacting experiences may inform their reactions, or whether they just had a bad start to the day.

At the same time, beware of those given to overly gracious greeting, adulation (a*se creeping) or acquiescence or, worse still, beguiling humility — politeness and deceit are often close cousins.

Like everyone does, there are traits I see in others which almost instantly define them as “never going to be friends”. Top of my list is meanness. I hate it. I can’t even abide its lesser classmate, stinginess. The strange thing is that I’ve found it most prevalent among people who have been gifted abundance. Go figure. I’m innately generous, probably because so many people have been generous to me.

Meanness and spite find fertile ground typically in those who didn’t earn the perch they look down from — they know this and don’t like themselves for it. You know the type — the unrelenting critics of other people’s efforts by those who couldn’t ever do the job themselves. A giveaway sign is people who treat waiters badly.

But forget about all the others. Get okay with yourself and you will, by some sort of invisible energy, some powerful undercurrent, find yourself among like-minded people, by default. Soort soek soort.

No matter how full your life is with other people and things to do, whether you like it or not, the person you spend most of your life with is yourself — even if you don’t want to.

So, you’re up to you. Be kind. Start off by just swimming in the right rivers. Replace specific targets with general boundaries. Avoid saying “I’ll always”, or “I’ll never”. Even if that’s what you hope for, don’t utter it publicly, only to hang yourself out to dry.

I’ve got a PhD in interrupting, wanting to make my point, wanting to be right, but that won’t endear you to anyone, you won’t learn anything. Listen more than you talk. Got it, Mark?

We can only control so much of our individual universes. Lower your expectations, demands of self, for goodness’ sake (as my mother would say), but not your ambitions — just be gentler on the way to achieving them.

End up with your own values and likes, regardless of the likes or measurements of others. Living with yourself isn’t a democracy; it’s a tough one-on-one, all day, no place to hide.

It’s not always easy, nor should it be. Life isn’t meant to be a string of zeros — it’s pluses and minuses. Make sure you end up on the right side of that balance sheet — sooner rather than later.