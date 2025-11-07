Pawsome pet fashion is taking over Cape Town this summer

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Several Cape Town designers are gearing up this month to transform thrifted finds into high fashion for adoptable rescue dogs.

Trading models for four-legged furry friends, the rescue dogs will strut the runway. Sponsored by Hill’s Pet Nutrition and benefitting Tears Animal Rescue, the show will be hosted by comedian and radio personality Angel Campey and aims to celebrate the concept of transformation in fashion and in the lives of rescue animals.

Excited to make a stylish difference in the lives of rescue dogs, Jackie Quail from Hill’s Pet Nutrition said: “Each one is looking for their forever home, and that’s what makes this event special. It’s not only a fashion show, it’s a chance to raise vital funds and help transform the lives of animals who deserve a second chance.”

Funds will be raised on the night through a combination of auctions on selected designer looks, Hill’s food and a donations drive with pledge options designed to suit all budgets. Guests will be encouraged to make contributions that directly support Tears’ vital services and 100% of proceeds from ticket sales will go directly to supporting its work.

Also taking part will be students from:

Cape Town College of Fashion Design;

Elizabeth Galloway Academy of Fashion Design; and

the Fashion Institute of Garment Technology.

Here are the designers who are set to take centre stage at the fashion show:

Me&B

A mother-daughter duo creating limited-run, trend-aligned, size-inclusive collections.

Lara Klawikowski

Lara Klawikowski. (Supplied)

An award-winning South African designer known for her avant-garde, handcrafted, wearable art.

Manila Von Teez

Performer and fashion designer with her own label, Haus of Vjorn, offering diverse clothing.

Mareth Colleen

Founded by Coleen Lesch and Mareth van der Walt and known for beautifully designed, hand-cut and stitched garments.

VictorK Couture

A luxury evening-wear designer specialising in elegant, made-to-measure gowns that fuse classic glamour with modern design.