Still We Rise: The art of returning (to) what was taken

There’s something faintly absurd, and so entirely South African, about an art exhibition opening in the same breathless week that the world’s most powerful people arrive in Sandton to talk about “global co-operation”. While motorcades choke Oxford Road and hotel prices balloon like egos, a subtler, more purposefully expressive gathering is taking place just up the hill at The Atrium, Keyes Art Mile in Rosebank, Johannesburg.

It’s called Still We Rise — and while the Group of 20 (G20) leaders rehearse their speeches about growth and unity, the artists showcased in this room have already done the hard work of surviving both.

Sam Nhlengethwa, Sharpville Massacre, 2003 (Courtesy of the SABC art collection)

It’s an art exhibition about rising — not metaphorically, but literally. Rising from the dust, from censorship, from exile, from the cramped studios of Soweto and the ghostly, exile bedsits of London and Sydney, where South African artists painted their country from memory because to do so at home might have been treasonous.

The exhibition brings together works from two formidable public collections: the Ifa Lethu Foundation and the SABC Art Collection — each a kind of living archive, a Noah’s Ark of our battered but still breathing cultural DNA. These works aren’t the quiet landscapes and moping still lifes that used to hang in government corridors to reassure the apartheid ruling class that nothing was changing. These are works that clawed their way into being under a regime that outlawed seeing.

Gerard Sekoto, Husband and Wife, 1949 to 1952 (Courtesy of the SABC art collection)

Curated by Koulla Xinisteris of the SABC Art Collection in partnership with the Ifa Lethu Foundation, Still We Rise brings together works from two remarkable archives: a living record of art that endured the years when seeing was itself a political act.

Curator Koulla Xinisteris at the opening night of Still We Rise (Nocwaka Sinxadi, Kwanda Photography)

The title riffs on Maya Angelou’s Still I Rise poem: “You may trod me in the very dirt, but still, like dust, I’ll rise.” The emphasis here is on the we — the plural verb of survival, the stubborn chorus of those who refused to shut up.

Xinisteris puts it didactically: “Through their work, we know the struggle continues. May we continue to rise against genocide, discrimination, injustice, poverty — may art continue to impart love and empathy to all our hearts.”

That’s not the sort of line you expect from a broadcaster’s curator. The SABC once treated art with the same enthusiasm it reserved for editorial independence. But Xinisteris has spent decades righting that wrong, turning a once-decorative collection into a restless, contradictory archive of South African life.

Sam Nhlengethwa, Johannesburg/Building Society, 2003, part of the SABC art collection (Courtesy of the SABC art collection)

Her colleague in this exhibition, Dr Narissa Ramdhani of the Ifa Lethu Foundation, tells another story — of art that had to leave home to survive. During the 1970s and 80s, two Australian diplomats, Diane Johnstone and Bruce Haigh, quietly bought paintings and drawings from black South African artists who were being hunted, censored, or ignored. They hosted secret exhibitions in the then ‘whites-only’ suburbs, hung the works in their homes, and smuggled others out of the country under diplomatic cover.

Johnstone’s story reads like the plot of an espionage film. In 1974, she staged an exhibition of black artists in her Pretoria flat, inviting guests from the townships. The neighbours were outraged, the landlords cancelled the lease, and the police broke in. “I told the artists,” she later wrote, “that when black majority rule came to South Africa, I’d return my collection so all South Africans could see the work.” She kept that promise.

A guest on opening night looks at the work at the exhibition Still We Rise (Nocwaka Sinxadi, Kwanda Photography)

When Ifa Lethu was founded in 2005, those exiled artworks became the seed of a remarkable repatriation project. Today, more than 550 pieces have been brought home from 16 countries — a cultural reverse diaspora of oil and ink, anger, sadness, resilience and beauty.

Walking through Still We Rise feels like stepping into a conversation that was interrupted mid-sentence forty years ago and has suddenly resumed — louder, still impatient. There are linocuts of miners with their backs bent like question marks, sculptures of women who carry their histories in their posture – and portraits that won’t smile for the camera.

The SABC and Ifa Lethu art collection at The Atrium, Johannesburg (Nocwaka Sinxadi, Kwanda Photography)

Some of the pieces were made in exile, others under surveillance, and a few by artists who never saw democracy dawn. Together, they offer a kaleidoscopic view of a country at war with its conscience. But there’s no victimhood. The prevailing mood isn’t despair but defiance — that uniquely South African ability to laugh through the wound, to paint pain in technicolour.

Xinisteris points to the collaged works of Sam Nhlengethwa, who layered press photography into prints that echo with the noise of protest. Nearby hangs a photograph by Ranjith Kally, the Drum magazine photographer whose lens captured Syrub Singh marrying Rose Bloom in Love Across The Colour Line (they were charged under the Immorality Act in 1962).

Ranjith Kalley, Love Across the Colour Line, 1962 (Fotophile)

“Look at this one,” Xinisteris says, indicating Sophiatown Removals by Jürgen Schadeberg. The image of a young man, eyes huge and unblinking, stares back across decades. “He’s looking directly at you — connecting with the viewer."

Jurgen Schadeberg, Sophiatown Removals, 1955 (Courtesy of the SABC art collection)

Across the room, Stop Crying Mother, He May Come by Cyprian Mpho Shilakoe is devastating — a work that holds grief and hope in the same breath. And then there’s Gerard Sekoto, that reluctant exile whose bright Parisian canvases still glow with the remembered dust of Sophiatown.

Cyprian Mpho Shilakoe, Stop Crying Mother, He May Come, 1969 (Courtesy of the SABC art collection)

His contemporary, Dumile Feni, left South Africa too, haunted by the same ghosts. Feni’s mark-making, Xinisteris notes, carries echoes of Julian Motau, another prodigy who died at just 20. “They were good friends,” she says. “You can see they influenced each other — it’s weaved into the exhibition.”

Julian Motau, Emaciated Miner 1967 (Courtesy of the SABC art collection)

These are counterpoints to the SABC’s inherited Pierneefs, Prellers, and Sterns (not in this exhibition) — fine works, says Xinisteris, but not political ones. “They show the contrast. Life in the studio and life on the street.” Her curatorial rhythm runs like a bassline through the show: a call-and-response between the exiled and the rooted, the known and the lost. “There’s a syncopation that runs through the work,” she says. “An echo across decades.”

Ifa Lethu’s contribution deepens that echo. Ramdhani calls the foundation’s mission not nostalgia but reparation. “As we welcome the world to Joburg for the G20, we want visitors to understand South Africa beyond the headlines. These works remind us of the resilience of our artists, their determination to rise above adversity, and their refusal to be silenced.”

Visiting the exhibition, while the city is in the grip of security convoys and summit jargon, you realise how much more eloquent these paintings are than dull communiqués filtering out from the Sandton Convention Centre. Still We Rise tells the story of South Africa’s past — not the sanitised version, the one that smells of turpentine and tear gas, our history in pencil and paint where art was both weapon and asylum.

The SABC’s part in this story is oddly poetic. For decades, it broadcast the official narrative: the nation seen through the eyes of the censor. Now, its art collection, under Xinisteris’s care, does the opposite. It records what the microphones missed — the silences, the side-eye, the desperation, the inhumanity and humanity.

Xinisteris describes the exhibition as an “unfinished project,” a phrase that lands with humility. It acknowledges that no amount of collecting or commemorating can replace what was lost, hidden, or destroyed. But at least it gives the survivors a room in which to speak.

The SABC and Ifa Lethu collection at The Atrium in Keyes Avenue (Nocwaka Sinxadi, Kwanda Photography)

Still We Rise hums with that survival. Jazz plays softly at the opening — literal syncopation for an exhibition that moves like music, improvisational and alive. The works aren’t mourning the past, but using it productively to haunt the present. They return what was taken not just to hang on walls but to re-enter circulation: ideas, colours, names, and old pain that still stains the national palette.

Xinisteris says, “Forgetting isn’t just about physical neglect; it’s about emotional and cultural neglect. When works stay unseen for too long, the collective memory they hold begins to fade.”

As you leave The Atrium, you pass the reflection of your own face in the glass — superimposed on the works inside. For a moment, it’s hard to tell who is who. Maybe that’s the point.

In a week when presidents and premiers arrive to debate the fate of nations, Still We Rise offers a simpler proposition: that art — humble, handmade, smuggled, forgotten, returned — could be the most honest diplomacy we’ve got.