Not getting results during workouts? Here’s why dehydration might be the problem

A worrying trend in fitness circles has been newcomers and avid fitness junkies not taking hydration seriously. Whether you enjoy HIIT class, are training for a marathon or are an avid yoga and Pilates fan, proper hydration can make or break your workout and results.

Speaking on the issue, CrampEase brand manager Selvan Naicker says dehydration is a common issue faced by fitness novices and athletes.

“Understanding how to fuel your body with enough fluid and nutrients can be the difference between peak performance and potentially dangerous consequences.”

Naicker says an easy way to make sure you are getting enough fluids is to check the colour of your urine before exercising: pale yellow means you’re well-hydrated, while dark yellow or amber indicates you need more fluids.

Not getting the right liquids in? See why exhaustion, muscle cramps, and dangerous electrolyte imbalances are affecting you. (123rf.com/ocusfocus)

As per research done by the American College of Sports Medicine, losing just 2% of your body weight in fluids can significantly affect your performance. If you push beyond that, you risk heat exhaustion, muscle cramps and dangerous electrolyte imbalances, as important nutrients such as calcium, magnesium, potassium and sodium are lost through excessive sweating.

On the best way to stay hydrated, Naicker says that as with everything, you need to use what you know about your exercising goals with what works for your body and your lifestyle. “Always pay attention to your body’s signals and plan accordingly for longer or intense sessions. Also, it is important to look out for red flags and know they can occur whether you have had too little hydration or too much hydration.”

When working out an exercise hydration plan, using Naicker’s guide below can help you find out what works for you:

Pre-workout:

two hours before working out, drink 700ml of water or a sports drink, as well as 350ml 15 minutes before working out; and

the day before: focus on consistent fluid intake throughout the day.

During your workout:

short sessions (less than 60 minutes): plain water works best;

longer sessions (60 to 90+ minutes): upgrade to sports drinks with 6% to 8% carbohydrates and electrolytes; and

listen to your body: drink early and regularly; don’t wait until you’re thirsty.

“The goal isn’t perfect fluid replacement but staying ahead of significant losses. You need to decide if you prefer larger amounts every now and again or smaller, frequent sips to avoid stomach discomfort.”

Post-workout recovery

“Post-workout rehydration is crucial for recovery and preparing for your next session. Make rehydration delicious by incorporating water-rich foods such as watermelon, cucumber and soup.”