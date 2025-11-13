‘East of Wall’, ‘Being Eddie’ and more: 5 things to stream this week

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Porshia Zimiga, Brynn Darling, Leanna Shumpert and Chancey Ryder Witt appear in East of Wall by Kate Beecroft, an official selection of the 2025 Sundance Film Festival.

If you have 90 minutes

East of Wall – buy from Apple TV +

Director Kate Beecroft’s drama focuses squarely on the women of the Lakota people living in the Badlands of South Dakota. A rebellious rancher must make tough decisions to keep her family together, her business afloat, and the lives of the troubled teens safe in a programme that she runs.

If you have 100 minutes

Being Eddie – Netflix

Director Angus Wall’s documentary pays tribute to the life, talents and legacy of Eddie Murphy through interviews with the comedian and a host of famous friends who owe so much of their success to the doors he broke down over the course of his four-decade-plus career in the spotlight.

If you have 100 minutes

Come See Me in the Good Light – Apple TV +

Debuting at Sundance earlier this year shortly before its subject, the genderqueer poet and activist Andrea Gibson succumbed to cancer in July, Ryan White’s poignant documentary chronicles Gibson’s relationship with their wife, fellow poet Megan Falley, and their struggle to face Gibson’s terminal cancer diagnosis.

If you have 5 hours

Unspoken War – Showmax

Director Nikki Comninos (Tracking Thabo Bester) turns her attention to South Africa’s border wars in Angola and Namibia in this docuseries that uses rare archive, emotional interviews with former soldiers and their families, as well as historians and journalists, to offer an extensive examination of the role that these wars played during the Cold War era in shaping South African history and identity.

If you have 8 hours

The Beast in Me – Netflix

The creators of Homeland reteam with star Claire Danes for this twisty murder mystery series in which Danes plays a writer who becomes obsessed with finding out the true story of a new neighbour (Matthew Rhys) who was accused of murdering his wife.