SPOTLIGHT | Local actor Thabang Molaba joins top cast in latest ‘Now You See Me’ franchise release

This hard-hitting series promises to stir widespread conversation around the revelation of secrets and scars left behind.

Spotlight takes a closer look at the return of thrills and magic in Now You See Me: Now You Don’t and a new local docuseries uncovering untold South African covert wartime stories.

Get ready for a masterclass in grand illusions in the third instalment of the Now You See Me franchise. The infamous horsemen are reunited with three next-generation magic masters in Now You See Me: Now You Don’t to team up for a high-stakes heist with a twist that will leave you guessing until the final reveal. The film — at cinemas — delivers great escapism and has South Africa firmly at the centre of its plot and also in the cast. Local actor Thabang Molaba joins Jesse Eisenberg, Isla Fisher, Woody Harrelson, Morgan Freeman and Dave Franco. Don’t miss Spotlight’s interview with Molaba this week.

This six-part docuseries Unspoken War, produced by Idea Candy, has landed and uncovers the brutal human cost of conflict illustrated through untold stories from the men that fought during the 1966-1989 South African Defence Force war on the borders of Angola and Namibia. This hard-hitting series promises to stir widespread conversation around the revelation of secrets and scars left behind. Don’t miss the Spotlight interview with director Nikki Comninos (Tracking Thabo Bester) and producer Minette van der Walt about giving a voice to those that were silenced for so long. Streaming on Showmax.

