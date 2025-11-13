Thabang Molaba shines in ‘Now You See, Now You Don’t’

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Thabang Molaba doesn’t need to try hard. He’s not one of those irritating, actorly types who demand the spotlight. He doesn’t have to ‘work the room’, compete for attention, ‘blue steel’ a pose, or venture into Harvey Weinstein’s hotel room. He’s just the kind of camera magnet who can slide silently into a scene and emerge as thunder — the understated storm you didn’t see coming.

Born in Harrismith, Free State, educated in logistics at the Tshwane University of Technology, Molaba’s early ambition might have been neatly boxed into supply chains and business models, but his life’s script had other ideas. From playing KB Molapo in the local production, Blood & Water, to stepping into his first Hollywood blockbuster, he’s using his natural charisma and understated discipline to redraw South Africa’s place in global screen culture.

Molaba’s journey defies the usual ‘overnight success’ story. His early work — on local dramas like The Queen, Ring of Lies and the Netflix smash Blood & Water, a popular series in which he played Karabo “KB” Molapo — built his foundation. But he doesn’t have the temperament for rush – instead, he possesses the quiet confidence of knowing he’ll get to the outer reaches of the atmosphere without the usual sycophancy. “I asked my parents for a year off after varsity,” he tells me, “to see if I could make something of this acting thing.” He’s currently turning that year into a career.

Thabang Molaba with Rosamund Pike in a scene from 'Now You See Me, Now You Don't'. (Supplied)

It starts, he says, with intent. “When I thought I might want to go into acting, I found myself a one‑on‑one acting coach who I’m still with today”. He studied his craft and chose roles with immense care and consideration, refusing to simply say “yes” to every part that came his way – “positioning” became his tool. His logistics background, rational and ordered, perhaps gave him more than he realised.

And then his agent gave him the brief: “They needed a black actor who could do a South African accent,” he says. Auditions had begun in the UK, but the casting team hadn’t found anyone suitable. So they gave Molaba an audition and liked him from the start. “They gave me some direction which I worked on, and then they gave me the part.” The role? Henchman to Rosamund Pike’s evil South African diamond heiress with a killer wardrobe, Veronika Vanderberg in the film Now You See Me, Now You Don’t, also starring Jesse Eisenberg and Woody Harrelson. It’s the third outing for this fluffy franchise that’s pure magical escapism and entertainment.

The plot follows ringleader Daniel Atlas (Eisenberg), mentalist Merritt McKinney (Harrelson), card trickster Jack Wilder (Dave Franco), and escape artist Henley Reeves (Isla Fisher) at the behest of The Eye, a secret magician society that sends skilled illusionists on virtuous missions to, in James Bond style, bring the corrupt and evil to book. In the film, Molaba is part bodyguard, part sidekick to the greedy, psychopathic Vanderberg (with her excellent flat South African accent). He’s all attitude, designer duds and brooding looks - he has those eyes.

Thabang Molaba with Rosamund Pike in a scene from 'Now You See Me, Now You Don't'. (Supplied)

The movie was filmed in Hungary, Budapest; Abu Dhabi, UAE; and Antwerp, Belgium – none of it in South Africa even though one of the scenes is labelled Limpopo, in Vanderberg’s words, purportedly the family “daamond maan.” Molaba chuckled when I asked: “Limpopo? No, that’s just faking it,” he says. “In movies, you cheat those kinds of things.”

His set was global in scale — 200+ crew, stunts, black suits, rehearsals. “Fit and a bit muscular,” the casting brief read, and Molaba delivered with aplomb. He trained, rehearsed, embraced the mechanical perfection. “In local productions, we might shoot 16 scenes a day. For this film with its big, ensemble cast and technical complexity? Maybe three. It’s about precision, patience, expertise and professionalism”, he says.

In most scenes, he acts alongside Pike, and he’s generous in his praise of her: “She was totally brilliant. Her accent? It’s perfect - ‘daamond’, it’s ‘praasless’. I’ve watched so many people try with the way we talk, they’re laughable, but she nailed it.” On set, he felt safe in such auspicious company - stars that have been in the game for years. “They still make mistakes,” he says. “That made me really comfortable - there’s always another take.” He has the enticing humility to say, “I’m learning”, even as the camera rolls.

Thabang Molaba with Rosamund Pike in a scene from 'Now You See Me, Now You Don't'. (Supplied)

Thabang Molaba in a scene from 'Now You See Me, Now You Don't'. (Supplied)

“I’m trying to take my acting further than where it is right now. There’s still a long way to go,” he says, revealing the readiness many actors chase for decades. He knows his identity: Zulu and Sotho heritage; Free State upbringing; small‑town boy turning into international actor. He brings “South African flavour” to this role, as he was directed to do — expressions like ‘yissus’ and ‘howzit’ slipped into the film, eliciting chuckles from the audience at the preview. The film is great, escapist fun.

It’s this duality — local authenticity and global ambition — that makes him compelling. He knows he’s onto something bigger than just the next role. “It’s not only for me, but for South Africa as a whole,” he says.

Actor Thabang Molaba (ThickLeeyonce / Lesego Legobane)

He also knows the work doesn’t stop: “The journey of an actor never ends. You never say, ‘I’ve unlocked this acting thing’.” He’s currently preparing a US accent, but can’t say what for. “I’m 80% there,” he says — eyes already on the next horizon.

With the film currently in cinemas, audiences might not know they’re watching a South African actor from Harrismith because Molaba’s job is to disappear into his role. But the ripple from it will be felt.

He’ll keep choosing smartly: even now, though he’s starred in only five major productions, he tells me he declines projects that “aren’t strong enough”.

Molaba is so enthralling, but he’s not flashy. Perhaps that’s what real star quality is. You just know it when you see it. He’s not the actor with a thousand Instagram teasers or viral memes. He’s the actor with quiet momentum, deep discipline, and a worldview bigger than any one role. He knows who he is, where he started and where he’s going. He tells me as a parting shot that when he makes it to the Oscars, he’ll remember our conversation.

When the lights fade on his next scene, expect that thunder you didn’t see coming. He’ll be centre‑frame, South African roots hidden – but only if you don’t look closely.