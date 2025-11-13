What’s on this week | November 14-22

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

WHAT: Marianne Thamm | Round of Applause

WHERE: The Athenaeum, Athol Fugard Ter, Gqeberha

WHEN: November 21

Daily Maverick brings acclaimed journalist, author and satirist Marianne Thamm to Nelson Mandela Bay for an evening of sharp humour, fearless commentary and trademark Thamm flair. Round of Applause is a witty, unflinching take on South Africa’s absurdities, laughter and resilience — a celebration of honesty, humour and hope. Tickets are available from R200 via Webtickets.

is bringing the Krismis spirit to Durbz. (Webtickets)

WHAT: Krismis Bonanza

WHERE: Elizabeth Sneddon Theatre, Mazisi Kunene Rd, Durban

WHEN: November 21-23

Ho ho ho! Santa’s little helper, Schalk Bezuidenhout, puts on a Krismis variety show with jokes funnier than the one-liners in your Krismis cracker. The lineup is a surprise with big names and new acts. Tickets are available from R250 via Webtickets.

is turning 90! (Hentie van der Merwe)

WHAT: Evita @ 90

WHERE: Evita se Perron, 8 Arcadia St, Darling

WHEN: November 22

The most famous white woman in South Africa is now 90, always 10 years older than her imposter. She has been in the public domain since 1981 when she, as South African Ambassador to Bapetikosweti, caught the public’s ear and eye. The future of our country is certain; it’s just the past that’s unpredictable. Evita brings needed humour into our present democratic wilderness. Tickets are available from R250 via Quicket.

are bringing their rumba-beats to Johannesburg! (Webtickets)

WHAT: Gipsy Kings live in Joburg

WHERE: Emmarentia Dam, Olifants Rd, Emmarentia, Joburg

WHEN: November 23

The estupendo Gipsy Kings are bringing their world-famous flamenco rumba sound to Jozi! Singalong to global hits like Bamboléo, Djobi Djoba and Volare, and jam to supporting acts Beatenberg, Bombshelter Beast and Black Cat Bones. Tickets are available from R595 via Howler.