Christall Kay talks ‘Housewives’, life advice and her love for Mrs Mops

A year after the explosive The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: South Africa garnered much fanfare, fans of the franchise are set to be served more drama and glamour from the second season that is roping in cast members from the Kenyan and Nigerian spin-offs.

The only returning cast member is Joburg Housewives alumni Christall Kay. Famed for her whimsical one-liners and last year’s viral moment when she was mistaken for Britney Spears, Kay let us in on what to expect from her return to the show.

As someone returning to an Ultimate Girls Trip, what essentials did you pack in your bag?

Knowing it was a beach destination, the first thing I packed was my bikini and I packed a thong because it’s Brazil. I made sure to bring fantastic, killer outfits to blow those girls away. Maybe, just maybe, I thought I might meet the man of my dreams in Brazil. After all, they do have some of the best-looking men in the world, and I certainly wasn’t going to let the opportunity go to waste.

I also packed my samba outfit and special dancing shoes because there was no way I was going to let anyone down without a memorable salsa performance. Of course, I gave them a special Christall edition of it. I didn’t forget my sunglasses because according to some of the women last season, I shouldn’t go anywhere without them. I was fully armed and ready for the amazing new adventure.

Mpumi 'Mrs Mops' Mophatlane makes the list of stars Christall Kay wants to see make a comeback. (Instagram/ Mrs Mops)

If you could create your own Ultimate Girls Trip with Housewives from across Africa, who would you choose?

I would choose Tarina, Mrs Mops and Lebo from season 2 of The Real Housewives of Johannesburg (RHOJ). Then I’d add Evodia from season 1.

To spice things up, I would include LaConco from Real Housewives of Durban and, of course, myself. That would make a great group. I think we’d have plenty of fun and games, lots of spice, but all in good, healthy fun.

Looking at the Brazil cast, who would you replace and why?

I don’t know any of the women except for Jojo and Evodia. Evodia was my arch-enemy in season 1 of RHOJ, but I am looking forward to meeting my worthy opponent again. There was a certain level of respect between us. We had our fights, but we also came together, so we’ll see what happens this time. As for who I would swap and replace, let’s wait for the season to play out before I comment.

Going into the trip, are you a fan of any of the other women on the show? If so, who?

Yes, I am a fan of Jojo.

Which Housewives from other cities do you keep in touch with?

I keep in touch with Tarina, LaConco and Mel.

Which celebrity is a fan of yours who people might not expect?

Somizi Mhlongo is a fan. He invited me to sing along with him and his crew at Metro FM, which was an absolute blast.