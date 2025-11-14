FESTIVE RECIPES | Spice up your Dezemba with a masala and crab dish

In honour of last month’s International Chefs Day, Sibaya Casino & Entertainment Kingdom’s speciality chef Rita Sooklall celebrated the day with a delicious tempura masala soft-shell crab recipe from the kitchen to your home.
Reading about food, cooking food and especially eating food are motivating factors for Sooklall, who brings her passion to life cooking at Sibaya’s kitchen in uMhlanga. The self-taught chef is a proud Durbanite whose culinary journey began at the age of 12, when her father’s love for cooking inspired a love for experimenting in the kitchen.
In preparation for this year’s festive season, we kick off the celebrations with a hearty offering from Sooklall’s repertoire of tasty dishes.
TEMPURA MASALA SOFT SHELL CRAB RECIPE
Inangredients
Crab
2 small soft-shell crabs (150g)
125g flour
125g cornflour
250ml sparkling water
15ml masala spice
2g Salt
2g black pepper
250g rice
375ml water
Chutney
30g oil
150g onion, chopped
365g tomato, chopped
15g masala spice powder
10g curry leaves
10g fresh coriander leaves
5g garlic
5g sugar
3g salt
2g black pepper
Method
Rinse the rice under cold water until clear. Place in a pot, add water and a pinch of salt. Bring to the boil and simmer on a low heat for 10-15 minutes until the water has been absorbed and the rice is tender.
For the tempura crab, combine all the dry ingredients in a bowl, then whisk in the sparkling water to form a light batter. Dust the crab lightly in flour, then dip them into the batter. Heat oil in a pot to 180°C and fry the crab for 2–3 minutes until golden and crisp.
For the chutney, heat oil in a pot and sauté the onion for 5 minutes. Add garlic, curry leaves and half the coriander and sauté for 1 minute. Then add masala and sauté for another minute. Add the tomato and sugar, cover and cook for 15 minutes. Once the tomato has broken down, add a splash of water and season with salt and pepper. Continue the cooking until thickened.
To serve, spoon the rice onto a shallow dish, add the chutney, place the crab on top and finish with fresh coriander. Enjoy!
