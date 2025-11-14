Kiss Kiss Festival - What a treat!

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

There’s something refreshingly radical about a band that’s made up of two extended Gitano-clans, lives in southern France, sings in Spanish (and sometimes Romani-flavoured dialects), and yet has somehow waltzed across the world with a cocky grin and six flamenco guitars. The Gipsy Kings arrive in South Africa this weekend — enveloping the country in their rumba-gitana vibes. Are we ready?

A familial revolt against anything mundane

Rock stars and pop icons seem to either emerge from flashy Los Angeles studios or fade into obscurity after years of trying to get a label exec to listen to them - at least that was the old way, when the Gipsy Kings were writing their first hits. They’re nothing like the norm, though. Instead, they’re heirs to the guitar-playing gipsy tradition: two clans, the Reyes and the Baliardos, descended from Spanish gitanos (a Spanish term for the Romani people of Spain) who fled the Civil War, settled in France, busked in Cannes, played weddings and strummed their ambitious way into the popular imagination. Their sound is flamenco meets pop — six rhythm guitars mashed with hand-claps, gruff and soulful vocals and the energy of a truckload of Red Bulls.

Global icons with French passports

Despite the Spanish heritage, the Gipsy Kings are French-born. Their breakout 1987 album Gipsy Kings, featuring the evergreen Bamboléo, launched them into the global stratosphere. With over sixty million albums sold, they became one of France’s biggest musical exports — even though their music answers to no national label. They even played at Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt’s wedding in July 2000. Sadly, not even the memory of boogying to Djobi, Djoba could keep the two Hollywood stars together.

Backstage oddities and little-known stories

is a mashup of Venezuelan folk and Brazilian rhythms infused with their signature flamenco. In early years, they lived in a caravan connected trailer park in Arles, France: the gipsy life was literal.

Their live set once featured a didgeridoo, ethereal traditional instrument of the Australian Aboriginal people, among the many guitars.

They split into multiple touring line-ups: for one evening you might see Gipsy Kings featuring Tonino Baliardo , for another, Gipsy Kings by André Reyes .

, for another, . Despite the rowdy party energy on-stage, they’re known for being punctual and professional off it.

In South Africa

The Gipsy Kings are here for two performances:

Today : Live at De Grendel Wine Estate, Cape Town. A picnic-style concert on the slopes of Table Mountain.

: Live at De Grendel Wine Estate, Cape Town. A picnic-style concert on the slopes of Table Mountain. 23 November: They’re the headliners at the Kiss Kiss Festival, Emmarentia Dam, Joburg.

Kiss Kiss is a new food and music festival with a focus on live music and amazing culinary experiences from various chefs and restaurants. Kiss Kiss was launched by the team behind the Cape Town restaurant Blondie (And the same team behind the Dane, a great Braamfontein, Joburg venue back in the day). So we know it’s going to be good (bring us Gogol Bordello at the next one).

Gipsy Kings headline the 'Kiss Kiss' festival in Joburg (Supplied)

And because we like our local flavour spiced up, the headliners will share the stage with South African bands like Bombshelter Beast, Beatenberg, Roi Turbo and Black Cat Bones — all acts that partake in plenty of sonic daring and flashy stage pyrotechnics.

Bombshelter Beast, the group originally formed by South African jazz legend Marcus Wyatt in 2015, has grown to include a real mengelmoes of musicians. (Simon Sonnekus)

Meet me there

In a world of carbon-copy pop, the Gipsy Kings are rally flags: family history, heritage voice, cultural wanderlust, international swagger and really fun music that gets everyone dancing. They embody what music should be — unpredictable, vibrant, joyous and inclusive. To see them in a vineyard-concert in Cape Town, and later by a dam in Johannesburg alongside South African creative wonders will be a day to never forget. Especially for local music lovers who’ve grown up waiting for a sound that feels expansive, exotic and deeply rooted at once.

Tickets?

You need them. Bring your dancing shoes. These sets aren’t polite, so make sure you’re comfortable. Expect “Bamboleo”, “Volare”, “Djobi Djoba”, and guitar squall that translates the unreal-real: flamenco-party-pop-riot – alongside the other lunatic performers who’re likely to blow you away on the day.

Why live?

The Gipsy Kings don’t just perform — they remind us that six guitars will cut through the hum of digital noise. Their music is still electric and communal, especially when local and global mix it up like they can only do here. It’s music that demands movement, laughter and positive energy. There, under the open sky, surrounded by guitars and sing-alongs, no matter how wedding-DJ cheesy you may think their music is, you’ll know that they’re worth every whisper of the word legendary.

What you need to know about Bombshelter Beast

