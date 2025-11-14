YOU WEEKLY STARS | November 17-24

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

SCORPIO

(Oct 23 — Nov 21)

Thursdays Scorpio’s new moon will help you feel a lot happier with yourself. Those haunting fears will begin to fade into images you’ll find much easier to handle. Your bloom’s coming back too, with all the confidence that goes with it. And if you’re looking for a new love interest, now’s the time to pounce. You won’t be easy to resist now. What’s more — oh happy day — the fog is clearing from your tattered brain. For the first time in some weeks, your life is starting to make real sense.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov 22 — Dec 21)

Your mind is brimming over with brilliant new ideas. Try to write them down, but save the momentous decisions for after Thursday’s powerful new moon. Right now, you could happily pack a bag and disappear. But these feelings will pass. Try instead to use the energy to have a new look at old unresolved problems. On the other hand, if short-term travel plans are an option, go for somewhere new and interesting. You’re just in the mood to be stimulated. Remind yourself to try everything at least once.

CAPRICORN

(Dec 22 — Jan 19)

Remarkable changes are on the way. Be on the lookout this week for any opportunities or challenges that were meant specially for you — especially after Thursday’s creative new moon. Be sure to examine — and, if necessary, act on — even the subtlest of messages. And remember that, although the planets almost never take the obvious route, an interesting change of fortune (yes, that means money) is certain to play a part. Convince yourself (hourly) that you deserve the very best — and the universe will happily oblige.

AQUARIUS

(Jan 20 — Feb 18)

Those over-enthusiastic remarks are coming back to haunt you. The trouble is, your expectations have become overblown, as you assume you’ll be riding the same wave forever. Remember how much you like change — and apply that philosophy to your own life. Try to enjoy the changing events, but stay focused on the bigger picture. Your words and thoughts can be extremely influential right now. From Thursday, new directions will be clear. Nice ones.

PISCES

(Feb 19 — Mar 20)

Your one-on-one relationships are going reasonably well. It’s when other people get involved that you have a problem. The trick is to stay focused on your own beliefs — and remind yourself how easily you’re led astray. Get yourself a leash if necessary and carry it around to remind yourself to “heel”. On the money side, there’s some confusion about what’s really going on, but lots of luck dominating the rest. Careful of trickery. There are those who want what you have. Take charge.

ARIES

(Mar 21 — Apr 19)

An open mind is what’s needed here. Although you really do believe you know what other people need — and you may even be right — people generally like to make these decisions for themselves. Your task is to separate your own issues and work on those. If family members are demanding too much, tell them. And if clients or bosses are giving too little, let them know. Your success is in your own hands. Thursday’s new noon will send the courage to believe in your own worth.

TAURUS

(Apr 20 — May 20)

Being who you are, your first reaction to the prospect of change is to think about it later. But sometimes there is no later. Just for once, try to act first and think second. If not, you may find the train has already left the station ... without you. The love life, meanwhile, is dragging you down a secret path whether you’re keen to go or not. Excellent news is that you’ll have all the money you need, no matter where you find yourself. There’s no better week for an adventure. And no better moment to trust yourself to attract one.

GEMINI

(May 21 — Jun 20)

Suddenly there are opportunities to expand and chances to increase your income — maybe even extend operations overseas. So for the time being, accept every invitation. You never know who you might meet. In the meanwhile, get rid of projects you no longer need. Fortunately, your health is good and your energy levels are up. So even though your love life is a little dodgy, you have the stamina to handle whatever the universe throws at you. Thursday’s new moon will show you the way.

CANCER

(Jun 21 — Jul 22)

Feeling compelled — as usual — to take on everyone else’s problems? This is really not a good idea. In fact, it’s time to cut these people loose — and let them make their own decisions for a change. The real issue here is that you don’t feel your own life is exciting enough — so you’re sticking your nose into everyone else’s. Stand by for changes. Great things are happening for you as we speak. Thursday’s powerful new moon has exciting plans.

LEO

(Jul 23 — Aug 22)

Keeping secrets, are we? Having a secret fling, perhaps? All very well, but take note that lies are not something you’re comfortable with — and sooner or later, you’re going to spill the beans. So check your motives before the molehill turns into a mountain. Also, spend a little time reminding yourself how wonderful you are — or outside criticism will throw you off balance. Partnerships are flourishing though — with money coming in soon. Stay focused on the goal. It’s closer than you think.

VIRGO

(Aug 23 — Sep 22)

Communications at work are improving, and your life is getting easier as a result. Not only that, technological advancements in the office are already making a huge difference to your level of efficiency. The result? You’ve got lots more time and more confidence. Even so, there’s a definite possibility of power games. Hold out until Thursday’s new noon and you’ll be fine. Your mood’s improving every moment.

LIBRA

(Sep 23 — Oct 22)

Your relationships are taking a bit of a pounding. Best thing is to separate yourself for a while and take stock. Enough with the blaming! Ask yourself what you can do to repair the damage — and then ask yourself how much you want it repaired. Don’t make any drastic decisions for a few weeks though. Your perspectives are a little out of sync just now. Meanwhile, find reasons for loving yourself more. The more you appreciate yourself, the more others will want to be around you. Thursday’s romantic new moon offers some clues.

YOUR CHART

Charlene Patel, October 24 1991, Durban, 10.30am

Sun sign: Scorpio

Moon sign: Taurus

Rising sign: Capricorn

You’re surrounded by the three most controlling signs in the zodiac. Yet for your talent to truly find expression, you’ll have to find a way to let go. If not, you’ll be so busy looking for perfection, you’ll forget to allow for creativity. You’ve grown up with a powerful work ethic and an overwhelming need to please the people you care for. And as a result, you’ve almost forgotten who you are. One thing is fairly certain though: you will find success and financial independence in your lifetime — but more likely behind the cameras than in front of them. You like to be in charge, you see. For now your life is changing rapidly. There’s no better time to grab any opportunity for adventure that comes along. As you grow and change, you’ll try many things and explore various options. Most important is that you look for ways to like yourself more. Start by moving away from anyone who gives you a hard time. Then take another look at your fabulous self. And be impressed. You should be.

Want your chart read?

Email Linda Shaw on asklindashaw@mweb.co.za.