Triumph over adversity: Siphiwo Mahala reviews Popina Khumanda’s memoir ‘The Smallest Ones’

Popina Khumanda was born in 1995 in the Democratic Republic of Congo. When she was five years old, her village was attacked and she was captured by rebels along with her twenty-one-year-old sister. After five years in captivity they managed to escape and, in search of safety, walked to South Africa. Despite a lack of schooling, language barriers and financial challenges, Popina completed matric in 2013, followed by a degree in IT at Nelson Mandela University and a specialisation in cybersecurity from the University of Cape Town. Now, she works as a cybersecurity lecturer at a tertiary institution, and she uses her journey to inspire and empower others through education.

The Smallest Ones by Popina Khumanda is the most harrowing story I have ever read. Had it been a work of fiction, I might have dismissed it as dramatically implausible. The fact that it’s a memoir and every incident is drawn from lived experience left me devastated for days. Despite its bleakness, the narrative is captivating and, in a strange way, fulfilling.

In the early pages of this riveting memoir, we meet Popina as a five-year-old girl in a rural village of Zongo, situated in the north of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC). She and her friend Lola find their greatest pleasures in playing games, racing each other in the wilderness, spotting baby gorillas and playing with a pet rock rabbit. It is pristine village life. Suddenly, a group of strange men appear, and she experiences the first of many instances of sexual violation.

The very next day, she witnesses the brutal killing of a young boy, with the bullet piercing his head as he came from the forest to collect his soccer ball. This is how the rebel army announces its arrival, before capturing Popina, her sister and other villagers, and putting them in shackles. Those who try to run away are shot and killed, and the village houses are burnt down. They are taken to a tent in a forest, where sexual violation continues unabated. “I was raped by more men and boys that day than I could count ... Three girls committed suicide that day. While being raped they reached for the soldiers’ guns and shot themselves in the head,” she writes.

It is a tale of strife, violence and torture, yet a testament of faith, resilience and the enduring will to survive.

For five years, she lived under the captivity of the rebels, where there was barely any water to drink, let alone for hygiene purposes. No-one is safe. Women and young girls are turned into sex slaves, young boys and girls are forced into working in the mines, while human body parts are sold for ritual killing. At one point, Popina is rejected by a prospective buyer of body parts because of the smallness of her eyes, and another victim had to bear the brunt. This scene is captured thus: “After the rebels had removed her eyes, they put them in a cooler box. Then they cut out her liver. Having got what they wanted, they left her to bleed to death.” With many hostages dying of hunger and starvation, the putrid smell of decaying bodies is part of their daily existence.

Despite immense suffering, she never loses hope. Lola, who suffered the same ordeal and succumbed to torture, remains a spiritual guiding light throughout her journey. Her sister, YaZiana, continuously reassures her that they will escape one day and that she will go to South Africa, where she will receive an education. “Just imagine your first day in a classroom,” YaZiana tells her, “with your very own books and crayons. You’ll learn how to read and write.” It is this dream of a better future that keeps Popina going through the horrors of the moment.

The Smallest Ones: Two Sisters’ Escape from DRC Rebels and Their Pursuit of Freedom by Popina Khumanda (Penguin Random House SA)

At 10, Popina kills one of her tormenters, then later she and her sister flee the scene, with bullets from the rebel soldiers whizzing past their ears. She writes: “YaZiana pulls me onto her hip like she is carrying a baby, tells me to hold on around her neck. Bullets fly around us. Cradling me with her left arm, my sister pulls out Mafuta’s gun and starts firing back. I tighten my grip as her bare feet thud through leaves on the forest floor.” This epic escape marks the first time in five years that they are out of captivity.

They walk the vast expanse of the DRC barefoot, undeterred even by the blisters that burn their feet. Along this perilous journey, there are hilarious moments, like when she wakes up only to find that a mischievous monkey has stolen her gun. They also encounter extraordinary kindness from people like Mama Celine, Eve and Lucy, who offer them food, clothing, shelter and transport. After being destitute in Joburg, a fellow Congolese national takes them to his elegant home, where the little girl tastes a cool drink for the very first time. The next thing, she wakes up in a locked cage with other children, and her sister is held captive in another cage. More drama ensues.

The Smallest Ones has all the makings of an epic drama. It is an unforgettable tour de force that captures the conflict through the eyes of a child. It is a tale of strife, violence and torture, yet a testament of faith, resilience and the enduring will to survive. Ultimately, it is a story of triumph over adversity, one that everyone should read and draw inspiration from.