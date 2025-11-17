From purpose to progress: how Woolworths is helping women-owned businesses thrive

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A customer at Woolies’ Tyger Valley store in Cape Town receives an in-store manicure by Amazi nail technician Zukiswa Citi.

In line with its Inclusive Justice Initiative (IJI), Woolworths recognises the vital role large businesses play in enabling small, black-owned and black women-owned enterprises to thrive.

By championing inclusive growth and supporting these suppliers, Woolworths contributes to job creation, expands access to the mainstream economy, and fosters long-term economic transformation.

In the past financial year alone, Woolworths contributed R6.7bn to revenues generated by black- and black women-owned suppliers within its network.

Over the past five years, this partnership-driven approach has empowered businesses like Amazi SheTribe and Mo’s Crib to grow sustainably and create more than 400 jobs for women — many of whom have also received skills training that enables lasting economic independence.

Amazi SheTribe: unlocking potential, one woman at a time

When Amazi SheTribe opened its first nail bar in Cape Town’s Maynard Mall a decade ago, it did so with one powerful mission — to help young women unlock their potential.

The brand’s name, Amazi, is inspired by amazipho, the isiXhosa and isiZulu word for fingernails.

Amazi nail technician Sisabonga Lingani welcomes customers into the Amazi beauty bar within Woolies’ recently revamped Tyger Valley store in Cape Town. (Woolworths)

When Covid-19 disrupted the physical beauty services industry, Amazi was forced to shut down its boutiques, prompting a strategic pivot towards redefining its business and venturing into product development, a move that led to a fortuitous introduction to Woolworths. This meeting marked the beginning of a partnership rooted in purpose and shared values.

In August 2022, Amazi launched its first in-store beauty bar at Woolworths’ V&A Waterfront store — an instant hit with customers who loved the convenience, craftsmanship, and brand story.

Just three years later, Amazi now operates 40 nail bars within Woolworths stores nationwide, employing over 150 women and having trained more than 2,500 women with the skills to work in the beauty industry or start their own small businesses.

“Partnering with Woolworths gave us the opportunity to scale our business without losing sight of our mission to offer customers convenient, high-quality beauty services while creating meaningful employment and training opportunities for women,” says Divya Vasant, co-founder of Amazi. “It’s a true partnership — one grounded in shared values and collaboration.”

Mo’s Crib: crafting heritage, empowering women

Another inspiring success story is Mo’s Crib, a women-led homeware design company founded by sisters Morongwe (“Mo”) and Michelle Mokone.

What began in 2016 as a kitchen-table and garage venture with no employees has grown — with Woolworths’ partnership since 2020 — into one of Africa’s largest craft exporters, employing over 280 people, 87% of whom are women.

Mo’s Crib’s exquisite range of products — from handwoven laundry baskets and festive placemats to recycled PVC planters and cane pendant lights — blend sustainability with cultural heritage. Each piece tells a story of resilience, artistry, and pride, reflecting craftsmanship passed down through generations while meeting the needs of modern living.

Woolies’ Christmas range features individually crafted grass woven baubles, serviette rings, place mats and a tree cover made locally by Mo’s Crib. (Woolworths)

“Working closely with Amazi and Mo’s Crib to help them scale their businesses and create valuable employment opportunities — mainly for women — has been deeply fulfilling,” says Lawrence Pillay, Group head of Sourcing at Woolworths Fashion, Beauty and Home.

“These partnerships reflect our shared belief that business can be a force for good. As a purpose-led brand, we exist to bring quality to life — for our customers, our communities, and our planet — and we’re proud to provide a platform that drives social change and job creation.”

Through initiatives like the IJI, Woolworths continues to prove that inclusive, purpose-driven business isn’t just good for society — it’s essential for building a thriving, equitable economy for all.

This article was sponsored by Woolworths.