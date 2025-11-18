Don’t be a fashion flop like Brown Mogotsi: here are top tips to rock a suit

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Brown Mogotsi, the alleged middleman between suspended minister of police Senzo Mchunu and “Cat” Matlala, arrives at the Madlanga commission in Pretoria.

While Brown Mogotsi might be in hot water with allegations of him being the middleman between suspended police minister Senzo Mchunu and alleged crime cartel member Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala, his crimes against fashion are yet to stand trial.

Appearing at the Madlanga commission of inquiry this week, Mogotsi swapped his usual tracksuit sets for a two-piece checked suit. With no fashion police in sight, he paired it with a pair of aviator sunglasses and a resort shirt best suited for a weekend away rather than a serious sit-down in front of commission chair Mbuyiseli Madlanga.

While formal wear might seem daunting, especially with the many rules behind menswear, here are some easy tips to help you find your inner James Bond.

SUIT

Hugo Boss’s first fully washable suit. (Supplied)

As the foundation of a wardrobe, a simple, well-cut suit will work wonders for any man. It will hide your belly, mask your moobs (man boobs), add a few centimetres to your height and improve your posture. Suits can make you feel more successful and wealthier and give you a more authoritative look.

For beginners, you will need two suits, both with a spare pair of trousers. Buy single-breasted and get flat-fronted trousers which are not too high at the hem.

Unique shades of blue or grey are fine, as is a touch of pattern. Any more than this and you will look like an estate agent, a light entertainer or some tragi-comic combination of the two.

SHIRT

With shirts, keep it simple. Shirts should be crisp, white, well-ironed and with stiff collars. (nedyt/123rf.com)

With shirts, keep it simple. Shirts should be crisp, white, well-ironed and with stiff collars. Big men often look better with high collars — think of them as a tent for that extra chin to hide in. And always ensure your shirt cuffs are longer than your suit sleeves.

TIES AND HANDKERCHIEFS

Never wear funny or tropical ties. Conservative colours in big blocks are your friends. It is hard to go wrong with black or blue ties. You want to stick with silk and don’t overspend.

Handkerchiefs are easy. All you need to know is — white cotton. Always put one in your suit top pocket. It is a detail that speaks volumes.

Simplicity is sometimes key with men's spectacles. (123RF/Vadym Pastukh )

GLASSES

Buy your glasses from a place that promotes a dash of flair and originality. Men are allowed a bit of leeway with glasses, but generally, think big, simple rectangles.

SHOES

Like glasses, you can go a bit crazy here. Cuban heels are cool, snakeskin is fine, and even two-tone works. Chelsea boots work for all men and always will.

Tips previously published in the Sunday Times.