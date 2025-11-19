‘African beauty unleashed’: How Rural Goddess is redefining modern elegance

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

In a fashion landscape often dominated by global trends and Western silhouettes, South African designers are rewriting the narrative. One of the shining stars this year has been Isha Mboyisa, founder of the rising clothing label Rural Goddess.

With a vision to centre African beauty, dignity and identity in everyday style, Mboyisa’s work seeks an unapologetic celebration of African fashion as a staple rather than a trend.

For Mboyisa, the brand’s ethos is anchored in a simple yet transformative belief: African beauty is evolving and it deserves to be cherished, celebrated and seen on the world stage.

Taking a different step from her contemporaries in the local fashion mill, Rural Goddess’ aesthetic is lead by spirituality. The “Goddess” in the name isn’t about mythology or fantasy but the designer’s approach to divine identity through fashion.

The philosophy forms the brand’s first layer of representation: the belief that dressing is an extension of one’s inner worth.

The brand’s name also aims to challenge perceptions. For Mboyisa, the word “rural” is not a limitation but a landscape of origin, grounding and authenticity. “Who said coming from a rural village means you are disadvantaged?” she asked. “Rural Goddess boldly states African beauty is unleashed.”

Through her collections, she attempts to reframe the stigma of being from a small village or humble background. “Looking good the African way is our drive. Each piece carries the brand’s mission: to stand out as the best from the rest.”

Isha Mboyisa with her mother. (Supplied)

FESTIVE SEASON TIPS FROM RURAL GODDESS

Choose comfort without compromise

Whether you’re hosting family or heading to a celebration, opt for breathable, beautiful fabrics that move with you. Ease and elegance can and should coexist.

Honour your heritage

Festive gatherings are the perfect stage to wear pieces that reflect who you are and where you come from. Rural Goddess garments fuse culture with modern silhouettes. Wear them boldly and with pride.

Invest in versatility

Look for outfits that transition seamlessly from family lunch to night praise without the need for a full wardrobe change. A well-cut kaftan or wrap dress is your best friend for the festive season.

Dress your mood

Whether you’re feeling joyful, reflective or deeply grounded, let your outfit echo your inner world. Rural Goddess’s Qhakaza collection was designed for a balance of light and depth.

Style by you

Add your own flair. Pair traditional pieces with contemporary accessories, bold earrings or a statement lip. This season is about celebrating you, your story, your beauty and your presence.