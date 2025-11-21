YOU WEEKLY STARS | November 24 - 30

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov 22 — Dec 21)

There’s a new energy in your love life — and it’s confusing you more than you think. So here are the questions to ask: what is intimacy and is it worth the risk; what is the real difference between a close friend and a lover? Start with those, and then move on to the question of vulnerability. Sure, being in love means being open to pain and abuse. But it also brings the opportunity for real joy. Besides, the only person you really need to trust is yourself. Try it.

CAPRICORN

(Dec 22 — Jan 19)

The planets are keen to sweep you off your feet and you’re happy to oblige. But think on this: before Saturday, no decision is a good one. Next week, your intellect will return, but your common sense will remain as elusive as an escaped convict. Not that you should resist any opportunity for love. But you might think twice before emigrating to Barcelona. In short, give yourself a couple of weeks to decide — about anything. And don’t sign a thing yet.

AQUARIUS

(Jan 20 — Feb 18)

The communication planets are still on the fritz — so keep your fabulous opinions to yourself for a while. Not that anyone’s asking you to become a doormat or anything (as if you could). It’s just that assertiveness for you can feel like a minor hurricane to a lesser mortal. Even so, no need to give your power away to anyone — not even the ones claiming to be on your side. Schedule meetings and state your case. And love? Actually, love is on its way back. Eyes peeled.

PISCES

(Feb 19 — Mar 20)

Some balance is needed. One side of you wants to be silly and mindless. The other is nagging on about those bills you haven’t paid. And then, of course, there are the mad communication planets to consider. Time management is the answer. Fortunately, finances aren’t going too badly right now, so focus your energy on creative plans and new ideas. But keep to your schedule. It’s much more fun than it looks.

ARIES

(Mar 21 — Apr 19)

Two things: expand your focus way past the usual set of limits, and ignore the demands of anyone who thinks your job is to please them first. After that, get a massage and take an afternoon nap. You’re turning your attention to all the things you love. Anything that doesn’t bring you immediate delight must be tossed out without a second thought. It’s self-indulgence week. No guilt allowed. The planets are taking a break. You might as well take one too.

TAURUS

(Apr 20 — May 20)

There’s some seriously deep thinking going on in that head of yours — so deep, in fact, it’s almost unconscious. But it’s disturbing you nonetheless — possibly in dreams or sudden flashes of fear. What’s going on in the world, you’re asking yourself? And what can you do to help? Try not to push these thoughts aside. If you can’t handle them alone — get some help. But do something. You’re far more powerful than you know. And the planets have slowed down to give you more time.

GEMINI

(May 21 — Jun 20)

Your health will be a little dodgy for a while, so handfuls of vitamins please. There’s a loss of energy which is affecting your motivation at work. Careful not to focus on the bad stuff. This is a particularly intuitive time for you — a time of ideas and creation. Try not to project your frustrations outwards by yelling at everyone in sight. Good times are ahead. So just lie low for a while. And write it all down. Those notes will come in handy later.

CANCER

(Jun 21 — Jul 22)

Still having problems with the love life? Put it down. Leave it precisely where it is, and concentrate on yourself. Remember, you can never change anyone but yourself. Now think about how you would like to be loved and how an ideal relationship would look. Now start giving precisely what you’d like to get. You’ll have to be patient, though. Changes like this happen slowly — almost imperceptibly. And one day, you’ll suddenly realise that you’re happy.

LEO

(Jul 23 — Aug 22)

Tempted to patch up broken love affairs? It’s not necessarily a bad idea. But before you charge in with a bag of romantic memories, ask yourself why you left in the first place. If you already have someone, stand back a little. You’re in the mood to smother anyone who comes too close. How about using these delicious new energies to reignite your creative spark? There’s money to be made — as long as you keep your more deranged ideas to yourself. And there’s travel to be packed for. Saturday brings better vibes.

VIRGO

(Aug 23 — Sep 22)

At last. The communication planet turns round on Saturday to face the right direction. So finally you’ll be able to get something done. Not only that. Money starts to accumulate from Tuesday, revealing itself early next month. So although this is not a go-ahead to buy the yacht, it certainly is a reminder not to panic about the arctic conditions in your bank account. In fact, use Saturday as your bankruptcy cut-off point. Meanwhile, what can be done to improve your prospects? Now’s your chance.

LIBRA

(Sep 23 — Oct 22)

All those old cliches that you’ve clung to with such enthusiasm must go. The job with the pension plan is not necessarily the best option. The girl who cooks well does not always make the best wife. The man with the fat bank balance is not always likely to be generous. It’s time to create your own fantasies instead of waiting for someone to come along and arrange them for you. But yes, they may involve making a few decisions of your own. Take your time.

SCORPIO

(Oct 23 — Nov 21)

Renovation is the key to your week. Pick something that needs an overhaul — even if it’s you — and get on with it. If you need some help, look around for a bunch of new friends. The planets of love and communication are standing by, turning every word you utter into an irresistible invitation. Go easy if you’re not all that interested. This kind of charm is much easier to turn on than off. Either way, though, your social circle is growing. Enjoy it while it lasts.

Your Chart

Simphiwe Malopo, February 2 1953, Brakpan, 6am

Sun sign: Aquarius

Moon sign: Virgo

Rising sign: Aquarius

You have a festival of deep dark secrets, which you hide with outrageous jokes and emotional detachment. And since you’ve convinced everyone else that you’re invincible, you’ve completely lost the ability to ask for help. You’ve probably made and lost fortunes in your lifetime, and currently, you’re wondering where all the money has gone. No need to fret though. You have the talent to attract as much money as your dreams can accommodate. What you’ve lost is the belief in your ability to do it. Remember, success and happiness are decisions. As is youth. If you’re feeling as though you’ve missed the boat and lost your chances, tell yourself — right now — that you forgive yourself and you’re ready to change. Keep repeating those words and watch the miracles happen. Say “yes” to everything.

Want your chart read?

Email Linda Shaw on asklindashaw@mweb.co.za