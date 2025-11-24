Fashion industry mourns Paul Costelloe, Princess Dianna’s personal designer

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Fashion designer Paul Costelloe during the presentation of his creations at the Paul Costelloe catwalk show during London Fashion Week on September 13 2024.

Irish fashion designer Paul Costelloe, personal designer to the late Princess Diana who became a fixture at London Fashion Week for four decades, has died aged 80, his family said in a statement on Saturday quoted by local media.

Costelloe was appointed Diana’s personal designer in 1983 shortly after establishing his Paul Costelloe Collections label, and their collaboration continued until her death in a car crash in Paris in 1997.

Costelloe, who led the development of all his collections from his studio in central London, was invited to show at the city’s premier catwalk event in its inaugural year in 1984, and was there in September to present his latest spring-summer creations.

Former president Nelson Mandela and Princess Diana at Tuinhuis in Cape Town in March 1997, months before her death in a car crash. Diana's polka dot dresses were created by Costelloe. (Screen shot)

Costelloe died peacefully, surrounded by his wife and seven children in London after a short illness, the family said in the statement quoted by local media. A spokesperson for Costelloe could not immediately be reached for comment.

Costelloe was born in Dublin in 1945, where he trained before moving to Paris’s revered Chambre Syndicale de la Haute Couture and then to another fashion capital, Milan, where he was a designer for the luxury department store La Rinascente.

He spent some time in New York where he established his own label before settling in London, where his partnership with Princess Diana flourished. His collections include womenswear, menswear, bags, homeware and jewellery.

“Paul led a remarkable life as a leading figure in Irish, UK and international fashion and business for decades. He built a hugely successful business through incredible talent, discipline and an unwavering commitment to quality,” Ireland’s deputy prime minister Simon Harris said.

“His was and is a quite remarkable Irish success story.”

Reuters