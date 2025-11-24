Top tips to help you bounce back from summer flu and cold

The summer calls for “sun’s out, guns out” — but for some, it’s back to blankies and sweating out colds and flu as the seasons change. It can be especially hard if you’re also shaking off seasonal allergies that can leave you feeling run-down.
“Even after your flu or allergy symptoms subside, your body is working overtime to repair, recover and rebuild,” says Lindie Pretorius, brand manager for Linctagon. “This is where the right nutrients can help, as they support your immune system while it’s still regaining strength.”
While the winter is commonly associated with increased viral activity and a greater emphasis on immune health, the warmer months bring their own set of challenges, from air-conditioned environments that dry out airways to higher allergen counts such as pollen, mould and dust.
Pretorius says allergies and mild flu-like viruses often have an overlap of symptoms such as fatigue, congestion and sore throats.
Here are her top tips on what you need to survive the symptoms:
- Vitamin C: is most well-known for fighting off colds, but it is just as important when you are on the mend. It helps reduce lingering inflammation and oxidative stress, which are common in post-viral fatigue and allergy-related exhaustion. It also supports the function of white blood cells, your immune system’s first responders.
- Vitamin D: helps regulate your immune response, preventing overreactions that can prolong recovery or trigger secondary infections often seen after allergy flare-ups or summer colds.
- Zinc: is ideal for recovering from inflamed nasal passages or sore throats caused by flu or allergies. It also supports immune cell activity and overall energy levels, helping you feel like yourself again.
- Pelargonium’s: antioxidant properties can help to fight the symptoms associated with summer flu and allergies, such as fatigue, congestion and coughing, and also assist in reducing inflammation such as sore throats, sinus pressure and tight chests. Several studies have shown Pelargonium can help reduce the severity and duration of upper respiratory tract infections when taken early.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.