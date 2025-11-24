Top tips to help you bounce back from summer flu and cold

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Allergies and flu symptoms are at their height in summer. Stock photo.

The summer calls for “sun’s out, guns out” — but for some, it’s back to blankies and sweating out colds and flu as the seasons change. It can be especially hard if you’re also shaking off seasonal allergies that can leave you feeling run-down.

“Even after your flu or allergy symptoms subside, your body is working overtime to repair, recover and rebuild,” says Lindie Pretorius, brand manager for Linctagon. “This is where the right nutrients can help, as they support your immune system while it’s still regaining strength.”

While the winter is commonly associated with increased viral activity and a greater emphasis on immune health, the warmer months bring their own set of challenges, from air-conditioned environments that dry out airways to higher allergen counts such as pollen, mould and dust.

Pretorius says allergies and mild flu-like viruses often have an overlap of symptoms such as fatigue, congestion and sore throats.

Here are her top tips on what you need to survive the symptoms: