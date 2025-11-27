FESTIVE RECIPES | Cherry and red wine braised short ribs

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The summer heat is upon us, and for everyone looking to turn up the temperature in the kitchen, Juicy Delicious has the summer dishes for the festive season covered.

Celebrating cherries for their nutritional value, Just Delicious tasked several chefs to whip up some magic for the festive season, and for the lovers of a mouthwatering main, we’ve got a meaty dish by chef Jenny Morris.

CHERRY AND RED WINE BRAISED SHORT RIBS

Ingredients

1.5kg beef short ribs

salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste

2 tbsp olive oil

1 onion, chopped

2 carrots, peeled and sliced

3 cloves garlic, grated

200g mushrooms, sliced

2 cups cherries, pitted and halved

2 cups red wine

2 cups beef or vegetable stock

2 teaspoons fresh thyme leaves

Method

Brown the ribs: Heat olive oil in a large, heavy pot (cast iron or Dutch oven). Season ribs well with salt and pepper, then sear on all sides until deeply golden. Remove to a plate. Sauté the veggies: In the same pot, sauté the onion, carrot, and garlic until softened and fragrant. Deglaze. Pour in red wine, scraping up the browned bits. Let it bubble for 5 minutes to reduce slightly. Build the braise, and add beef stock, cherries, rosemary, and thyme. Return the ribs and nestle them in the liquid. Simmer low and slow: bring to a gentle simmer, cover with the lid, and cook on the lowest heat for 2½ to 3 hours. Turn the ribs halfway through, keeping the liquid at a gentle bubble. Finish: When the meat is fall-off-the-bone tender, skim any excess fat. If the sauce is too thin, remove ribs and reduce the liquid uncovered for 10 minutes until glossy.

Jenny Morris serves a few must-have tips for the perfect rib dish. (Supplied)

Tip: the stovetop version can sometimes evaporate liquid more quickly than oven-braising — keep an eye on it, and if the liquid gets too low, splash in extra stock or water.

Both methods are lush: oven-braising gives you even heat, while stovetop feels more hands-on, like a slow seduction.

If you prefer to finish off in the oven: