FOMO vs freebies: the psychology of mindful spending this festive season

The Black Friday and festive shopping rush is in full swing, with budget-weary buyers grabbing the most compelling offers available.

However, not all that glitters is gold in your e-cart or bargain basket at a brick-and-mortar shop. These “special deals” tap into powerful emotional and neurochemical triggers that shape end-of-year spending, often without conscious awareness. In an age of instant gratification and endless choice, the practice of conscious consumerism invites us to pause and note what’s really driving these decisions.

How the brain sees a Black Friday special

Coaching manager at the South African College of Applied Psychology and International Coaching Federation credentialed coach Kaylynn Philander says: “Humans are inherently wired to recognise opportunity. This means our brains respond positively to news of ‘a special’ long before we make a conscious decision to buy. Discounts and deals activate our brain’s dopamine-driven reward pathway, igniting anticipation and giving us a surge of emotional excitement. That rush isn’t about the product; it’s just our brain’s reward system lighting up because of the possibility of getting something for less. It’s the deal that hooks us, not the item.”

When the advertising messages include urgency cues such as countdown timers or “only a few left”, the amygdala kicks in, triggering a subtle sense of threat and fear of missing out, or FOMO, as it’s popularly known. This pushes us to quick action, creating heightened states of arousal where the rational part of our brain, the prefrontal cortex, takes a backseat. This means it is harder to pause, gather our thoughts and resist acting on impulse.

Leadership development coach Michaela Mahes says most shopping is influenced by marketing stimuli.

“You will notice as we approach Black Friday and year-end festivities, the music is louder in shops, and there’s much more advertising online and on radio and TV.”

She suggests that shoppers ask themselves a series of questions before big purchases: do I really need this, or am I being sucked into the hype and adrenaline in the moment? What am I feeling before this purchase?

Validation and emotional needs

According to Mahes, much of our spending has less to do with the items than the emotional need it promises to meet.

“One of our basic human needs is ‘belonging’, and advertising often touches on our emotions to make us feel that if we purchase the goods, we will experience a greater sense of belonging.”

Mahes says high-stimulus periods such as Black Friday make it natural to want to feel included, recognised or “part of something”. The potent mix of comparison culture, marketing hype and adrenaline-filled urgency can easily tip buyers into buying for identity instead of need. Understanding this emotional undercurrent reframes conscious consumerism not as financial restraint but as emotional literacy and helps people take back their agency when it comes to spending.

“Often, people require deep personal reflection and self-awareness with coaching support to unpack their core values and goals. Coaching also helps identify spending patterns. Through a process of prioritisation, clients can apply greater mindfulness to manage the distractions which are heightened at this time of year,” says Mahes.

Tips for making conscious decisions during the shopping season

High-stimulus shopping periods such as Black Friday don’t have to leave you feeling out of control. Mahes and Philander offer these practical tools to help you pause, plan and make intentional choices:

PLAN AHEAD

Making a list of shopping essentials, treats within your means, and year-end gifts starts you off in a position of control. Check in with yourself to stay aligned with your budget, priorities and longer-term goals.

PAUSE AND NOTICE

Develop a habit of pausing before purchasing, especially if it’s an item not on your list. Ask yourself: Do I truly need/want this? Does it align with my values? Am I buying out of emotion, comparison or impulse? How does it affect my budget? These awareness cues, used in the moment, put you in charge and can prevent spending you’ll later regret.

BE MINDFUL OF MARKETING TRIGGERS

Notice the scarcity messages, countdown timers, pop-up adverts and “only two left” alerts that are designed to trigger urgency and FOMO. Recognise them, resist the pressure to act immediately and use your awareness cues to lead you to a decision aligned with your needs, your values and priorities.

AVOID HIGH-STIMULUS SPACES

If busy malls or crowded online platforms make you more vulnerable to impulse buying, schedule shopping for quieter times or create boundaries that reduce temptation online. Michaela notes that even when shopping online for essentials, pop-up adverts can interfere with conscious purchases — staying alert is key.

ALIGN YOUR END-OF-YEAR PURCHASES WITH YOUR LONGER-TERM GOALS

Keep sight of what truly matters. Prioritise your upcoming necessities, financial plans and personal goals. This allows you to enjoy treats and gift-buying without overspending.

Conscious consumerism isn’t about denying yourself — it’s about making choices that serve you, rather than the marketing hype.