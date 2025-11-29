A-Listers | Hail the fashion police

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Fashion designers Mzukisi Mbane and Ouma Tema during the finale of proudly SA’s fashion police campaign to encourage South Africans to wear local design held at Sandton. Picture: Masi Losi

Next time you gleefully open that package from Shein and Temu, spare a thought for the 8,000 jobs lost in retail and production over the past five years since these two Asia-based e-commerce platforms arrived on our shores.

That sobering fact, contained in a recent report, was shared by Eustace Mashimbye, the CEO of Proudly SA at the climax of a cheeky campaign aimed at encouraging South Africans to spend their Randelas closer to home.

Called the Proudly SA Local Fashion Police, this three-month drive got the public to post images or videos of themselves in locally made ensembles on social media, with a panel of fashion designer judges tasked with picking the best of the lot.

On Thursday evening a fashionable crowd converged at the conference wing of the Sandton building Ninety2Rivonia for the results.

On arrival, they were greeted by ushers dressed as police officers to make sure everyone heeded the “dress to impress in local” dress code before allowing them into the cavernous venue.

There, as DJ Olwethu Mlotshwa (who goes by the moniker Ms Party) tantalised our ears, we were offered a choice of home-brewed tipples and canapés, including chicken and corn koftas with avo and coriander mousse, gourmet boerewors rolls and (surprise, surprise) that 2025 function staple, arancini balls.

Someone who took the dress code seriously was gal-about-town Melanie Ramjee (in JJ Schoeman cocktail dress, Errol Arendz heels and her hair tied in a Fundudzi scarf,) while looking classic in monochrome was another Mel I see regularly on the social scene, broadcaster Melanie Bala.

Unmissable in fuchsia was a politician who can teach her peers a thing or two about stepping out in style —Nomvula Mokonyane, who was wearing an evening suit with a dramatic tail on one side by Doornfontein-based designer, Just James.

“I will never be arrested by the fashion police because I love wearing local,” quipped the ANC’s first deputy secretary-general and former Gauteng premier when I asked about her sartorial choices.

Too many fashion designers to mention, but among the crowd I spotted Paledi Segapo, Mzukisi Mbane and Ouma Tema and four of this year’s judges: Cape Town couturier Stephen Van Eeden, Tshepo Jeans’ Tshepo Mohlala and Nobukhosi “Khosi” Mukwevho and her husband Thabo Mukwevho of Khosi Nkosi.

On to the show, and with host Sipho Alphi Mkhwanazi at the helm, we were treated to two fashion showcases. The highlight came when the seven winners took to the ramp wearing creations from the fashion police designer judges who selected them.

I particularly loved the headwrap finishing off the flowing ensemble worn by winner Thatohatsi May, which was designed by Londeka Buthelezi-Ndaba of Pretoria-based label Malondié.

Londeka Buthelezi-Ndaba of Pretoria based fashion brand Malondié. during the finale of proudly SA’s fashion police campaign to encourage South Africans to wear local design held at Sandton. Picture: Masi Losi (MASI LOSI)

Londeka herself was nominated for an award at the Fashion Industry Awards South Africa, which were held the previous evening.

However, the Pretoria-based designer was only told a few short hours before, so she didn’t have enough time to make her way to the shindig, held over dinner at the Level Three venue in Kramerville, just outside Sandton.

What makes these awards so special is that not only do they recognise the trailblazers at the forefront of fashion, but also many of the folk behind the scenes (think: seamstresses, photographers, stylists, hair and make-up artists) who hardly get a nod for their hard work.

A poignant moment was when Thando Mangaliso accepted the Lifetime Achievement award for visionary African brand Sun Goddess, paying homage to his wife, Vanya, who passed away in June this year.

Thando Mangaliso the co-founder of Sun Goddess during the Fashion Industry Awards SA held at Kramerville. Picture: Masi Losi (MASI LOSI)

Meanwhile, catwalk king Denetric Malope cemented his status as this year’s A-Listers to watch when he was bestowed with the supermodel of the year title.

Model Denetric Malope during the Fashion Industry Awards SA held at Kramerville. Picture: Masi Losi (MASI LOSI)

On Tuesday afternoon he was one of 30 distinguished judges (others included musical legend Sipho Hotstix Mabuse, film giant Dr John Kani, business magnate Irene Charnley and glam international actress Pearl Thusi) charged with selecting candidates for the next instalment of the South African Style Awards.

No easy task, especially when these gongs under the helm of convenor and founder Jillian Grogor have become the bellwether for rare shining lights who have commanded our attention across the spheres of business, culture and sport for close to three decades.

And when you’re judging the most glamorous awards in the country, the setting needs to step up to the plate — and I couldn’t think of a more apt locale than chef-owner Louise Castle’s Bellagio in Illovo.

We were treated to an eight-course gastronomic feast which started with salmon tartare and ended with the restaurant’s much talked about cheese soufflé.

In between there were tequila, lime and chill prawns, crab capellini pasta, a heavenly burrata with Parma ham and nectarine slices salad, a very welcome fruit sorbet in a frozen lemon shell palate cleanser and fillet of beef served with roasted artichoke.