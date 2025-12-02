YOUR WEEKLY STARS | November 30 - December 7

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov 22 – Dec 21)

Aahh! That’s better. These are energies you can understand. Slowly, you’re finding it easier to be your best – and much more enthusiastic about getting there. Oddly, with all the distractions, money seems to have lost its position at the front of your queue. But while you’re looking elsewhere, Thursday’s chatty Full Moon rushes in with passionate new plans for the love life. Get ready to explore.

CAPRICORN

(Dec 22 -Jan 19)

Beginnings never seems impressive – until you look back and gasp. Thursday’s Full Moon ushers in the beginning of something big. The best way to prepare yourself is probably to expand your skills. So it’s yes to learning something new, signing up for courses, or reading that amazing book. And if there are any legal dramas lurking, stay away. Or wrap them up before they grow. Self-preservation is key now – in preparation for bigger things.

AQUARIUS

(Jan 20 – Feb 18)

An unexpected job offer sounds good. If you’re in the market, start putting your name out. And make sure you know what you want. Clarity of thought and focused discipline are your new friends. Or need to be. And for those who’ve finally made contact with their spiritual sides, wait for the lights to come on. And watch the signs. Thursday’s Full Moon is waving her wand in your direction.

PISCES

(Feb 19 – Mar 20)

The planet of courage and ambition is whispering in your ear. And so what if you lose your temper now and then? It’s certainly better than lying about with your head in your hands wondering what to do next. Still, you might find more constructive ways of using this wonderful energy. Like calling on Thursday’s powerful Full Moon to help you get your own way. In which case, this is certainly a good time to figure out what you really want. At last.

ARIES

(Mar 21 – Apr 19)

Yes, you’re maxed out – financially and emotionally. But there’s method to this madness. Keeping your eye on the target will help maintain focus. After Thursday’s busy Full Moon, you’ll be returning to an (almost) normal pace. Of course, you won’t really see the results of all the hard work until next year. So practice patience while you wait. And keep moving. Magic almost never manifests when you’re stuck at home.

TAURUS

(April 20 – May 20)

People are crowding into your space, and frankly, you wish they’d find someone else to hassle. Don’t be too hasty. Some wonderful opportunities are lurking – just waiting for direction. Money starts to flow again under Thursday’s exciting Full Moon, so plan early. Still, there are fights at work, distracting you from your course. Don’t get involved. This has nothing to do with you.

GEMINI (May 21 – June 20)

The love life hots up as communication skills replace the power games. About time. Even independent you needs someone to love. Work is less fabulous as your rebellious streak causes trouble… unless, of course, you remind yourself to save your more spectacular thoughts for people who are actually listening. Remember, you’re ahead of your time. Bosses and colleagues might need a moment to catch up. Be kind.

CANCER

(June 21 – July 22)

Working like a slave? Wondering why you’re still broke? The phrase is ‘time management’. Staring at your computer screen does not constitute work. Besides, your creative genius is on the march. Give it some space, and you’ll discover gifts you hadn’t noticed before. Just as well. Lovers are giving you the runaround, and you need some distractions. Meanwhile, make demands. Thursday’s fabulous Full Moon ignites your lunar powers.

LEO

(Jul 23 – Aug 22)

That fun thing you thought was just a hobby, could turn into a money-making marvel. But what’s important in the meanwhile, is that you start taking yourself a tad more seriously. That gung-ho attitude is perfect for your mates. But in business, it makes you look as though you haven’t a clue what you’re talking about. And since that’s not true, it’s a dumb move. Thursday’s Full Moon comes equipped with exciting new options.

VIRGO

(Aug 23 – Sep 22)

The communication planet is back at work, taking the pressure off you. Just as well. There’ve been some heavy moments – and your relationships (work and fun) will need a few gallons of charm to get them back on track. Still, you’re in a diligent frame of mind, ready to handle whatever the world throws at you. Thursday’s cheerful Full Moon is ready to lift the mood. Make a list of desires and read it out loud to the moon goddess. And be grateful! For everything.

LIBRA

(Sep 23 – Oct 22)

Communications are back on track, bringing opportunity and a new clarity to your dreams. Don’t let that mad social life distract you. There’s a chance to flourish – in any area you choose. Love is particularly spectacular as soulmates line up for inspection. And sure, there’s more than one for everyone. Take your pick under Thursday’s Full Moon. Meanwhile, make some financial plans. There’ll soon be enough to play with.

SCORPIO

(Oct 23 – Nov 21)

So much is going on, you barely know where to look first. Firstly, make sure you get enough sleep – or none of it will make sense. Then list financial goals. Your budgets have been slipping, and you’ll need all that fabulous Scorpio discipline to pull yourself back in line. After that, check the career path. Is it time for a change? Keep your eyes open. Something new is in the offing. Thursday’s full moon sends clues.

Your Chart

Regina Barunti (18/10/86, Johannesburg, 15h00)

Sun sign: Libra

Moon sign: Taurus

Rising Sign: Pisces

You’re all heart and sensitivity – but there’s luck and money on your side if you can drag yourself away from the emotional melodrama. You may not believe it, but you were born much luckier than most. Although loss is part of your life path, rescue, help and opportunity walk right alongside. Essentially though, your journey is a deeply spiritual one, involving a powerful search for meaning which takes you on fabulous adventures. Until September next year, you’ll be on the retreat, hunting for a higher purpose. After that, you’ll lighten up as luck and fortune hunt you down. Love is difficult for you, mainly because your expectations are so enormous. Accepting human failing – in yourself too – is an important part of your happiness. Your career focus will keep shifting all year. Your strength lies in your ability to make money – and learn how to manage it. Accumulate as much as you can. Money always gives you courage. And faith in yourself.

Want your chart read?

Email Linda Shaw on asklindashaw@mweb.co.za