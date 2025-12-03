R1.2m on a watch, Bvlgari diamonds and Birkin bags: former city manager slammed after flaunting luxury items in video

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A video of former Ekurhuleni city manager Imogen Mashazi at a Lux Afrique Jewellery, Watch and Home Exhibition detailing the designer items she was wearing has resurfaced on social media.

This video resurfaced after she faced heightened scrutiny during the Madlanga commission of inquiry on Monday.

The clip, filmed at the Lux Afrique Jewellery, Watch and Home Exhibition (LAJWH Expo) in September, shows Mashazi and someone who appears to be a friend listing a catalogue of high-end items they had on.

“I’ll start with my earrings. My earrings, bracelet and necklace are from Bvlgari, same set and then the watch is Audemars Piguet 2025. Dress is Dolce & Gabbana, my handbag is a Kelly range, and my shoes are obviously Hermes,” she said.

According to Bvlgari, a Serpenti Seduttori 18-carat rose gold bracelet with rubellite eyes and pavé diamonds retails for R672,700. The Audemars Piguet Royal Oak self-winding model she referenced costs 59,900 CHF (about R1.27m) and the Hermès Oran sandals which she is also wearing in the video are priced at $840 (roughly R14,336).

The LAJWH Expo which was held from September 12 to 14 in Victoria Island, Nigeria, is one of West Africa’s most exclusive luxury events. Hosted by Lux Afrique founder Alexander Amosu, the three-day, invitation-only affair showcased global brands of fine timepieces, heirloom jewellery and curated homeware alongside thought-leadership panels and a luxury gala.

I’m a very introverted person, but I like people. I’ve always liked meeting new people, you know, making new friends all over the world, because I like travelling. So people sometimes feel that this one is like a high-profile person, while I’m not. They don’t understand that I love people — Imogen Mashazi, former Ekurhuleni city manager

Mashazi trended on Monday for her behaviour during her appearance at the Madlanga commission, where she was seen putting on lipstick, sticking her tongue out, pulling faces, laughing, scrolling on her phone and challenging the inquiry.

At the commission, she accused suspended Ekurhuleni metro police department (EMPD) chief Isaac Mapiyeye of sexually harassing female subordinates and even raping some of them.

Mashazi also claimed she was forced into early retirement by Ekurhuleni mayor Dr Nkosindiphile Xhakaza. But as the inquiry continued the public and social media users turned their attention to her taste for luxury fashion, especially after she elaborated further on her collection.

“I grew up in a very sophisticated family. My father used to like fashion — and my mom. They used to buy us expensive clothes, good leather shoes and motivated us to go to school so that we were able to afford life when we grew up,” she said.

Mashazi spoke about her multimillion-rand bag collection. “Hermes. All my bags. This is a Birkin. I have almost all the colours of the exotic leather. Now I’m doing exotic collection. The only handbag that I use is a Hermes. The rest of the brands I’ve given to my daughter,” she said.

Prices for exotic Hermès Birkin bags vary widely from about $40,000 (about R680,000) to more than $450,000 (R7.6m) depending on the leather, size, hardware, rarity and condition. A Birkin 20 Alligator typically costs between $75,000 and $115,000, while diamond-set Himalaya Birkins can exceed $450,000.

According to a 2022 gazette issued by minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, in terms of government regulations municipal councils determine the salaries and benefits of councillors and senior officials.

Ekurhuleni, which is classified as a category A, grade 6 municipality, paid Mashazi a basic salary of R3,185,300 in 2021. Her total annual package amounted to R4,137,936, including:

pension, medical aid, UIF (R388,277);

a car allowance (R194,528);

a performance bonus (R364,631); and

other payments (R55,200)

Despite the backlash, Mashazi insists her love for luxury does not reflect her personality.

“I’m a very introverted person, but I like people. I’ve always liked meeting new people, you know, making new friends all over the world, because I like travelling. So people sometimes feel that this one is like a high-profile person, while I’m not. They don’t understand that I love people.”

